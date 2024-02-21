profile
Ender Magnolia: La suite d'Ender Lilies annoncée
Annoncé lors du NDirect

    yukilin
    posted the 02/21/2024 at 02:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    mrpopulus posted the 02/21/2024 at 02:35 PM
    Oh ouiiiii trop bien j'ai adoré le premier, excellent Metroidvania Bon, faites de même pour Silksong maintenant
    kikoo31 posted the 02/21/2024 at 03:20 PM
    https://youtu.be/ZOFrDNoLWIc?si=2nN1yVYrDQ0pwYCC
