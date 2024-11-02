profile
Mario vs. Donkey Kong / Ultros / T.R.I-III HD sortent cette semaine



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage



1 ) Day one
2 ) j’achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas

Sondage


PS : pour Ultros et Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, vous pourriez indiquer le support, si vous achetez l'un des jeux ou les deux jeux.
    posted the 02/11/2024 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 02/11/2024 at 06:49 PM
    Tomb Raider sans le gameplay Tank, avec Lara qui se déplace en direction du stick, hâte de voir ça !
    j'attends les retours pour voir si ca ne casse pas trop le level design du jeu.
    sonilka posted the 02/11/2024 at 07:15 PM
    J'ai trouvé la démo de M. vs DK sympathique. Je vais peut etre me laisser tenter. A 50/60€ ca aurait été non direct mais on peut le trouver à 35.
    5120x2880 posted the 02/11/2024 at 07:30 PM
    Onsentapedequijesuis Qu'est-ce qui te fait dire que ce sera sans le gameplay tank ?
    guiguif posted the 02/11/2024 at 07:31 PM
    4 ) Un jeu que je n’achèterais pas x 3
