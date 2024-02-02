profile
Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana annoncé sur PS5 & PS4
Déjà sorti sur Switch l'année dernière en Asie, le remaster de Ys: The Oath in Felghana (PC, PSP), aura aussi le droit a une version PS5 et PS4.
Sortie le 23 Mai prochain au Japon.
Pas de date en Europe (et toujours rien pour le X)



    posted the 02/02/2024 at 12:46 PM by guiguif
