Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
[Multi] Shadow of the Ninja Remake / Comparaison
Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).

Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.

Version NES




Le titre exact sera : Kage Shadow of the Ninja
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date : Été 2024
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Français / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Coréen / Chinois.

Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined)
-Cinq Ninjas
-Jouable à 2 en coop
-Il sera en 16:9

+
Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l’ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6FxFr80B1g
    posted the 01/26/2024 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    iglooo posted the 01/26/2024 at 09:44 AM
    Bien.
    metroidvania posted the 01/26/2024 at 09:58 AM
    Genial
