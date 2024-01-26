accueil
nicolasgourry
277
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
127
nicolasgourry
articles : 5040
5040
visites since opening : 7902675
7902675
nicolasgourry
[Multi] Shadow of the Ninja Remake / Comparaison
Tengo Project, filiale de Natsume Atari, a publié une nouvelle vidéo (teaser) l'annonce d'un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).
Shadow of the Ninja est un jeu sortie sur NES en 1990.
Version NES
Le titre exact sera : Kage Shadow of the Ninja
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date : Été 2024
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Français / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Coréen / Chinois.
Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined)
-Cinq Ninjas
-Jouable à 2 en coop
-Il sera en 16:9
+
Le compositeur de Tengo Project Hiroyuki Iwatsuki rend visite à l'ancien compositeur de Natsume Iku Mizutani à Osaka pour lui parler du projet du remake
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6FxFr80B1g
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
victornewman
,
greggy
,
gasmok2
posted the 01/26/2024 at 08:45 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (2)
2
)
iglooo
posted
the 01/26/2024 at 09:44 AM
Bien.
metroidvania
posted
the 01/26/2024 at 09:58 AM
Genial
english
