1. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 82,470 / 1,232,981

2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 62,488 / 540,444

3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 51,698 / 398,281

4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 26,879 / 1,005,562

5. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 17,082 / 396,836

6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) 14,085 / NEW

7. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 13,544 / 87,823

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 12,861 / 3,338,767

9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,189 / 5,568,741

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,398 / 5,347,546



Switch OLED – 62,236

PS5 – 34,637

Switch Lite – 17,391

Switch – 13,149

PS5 Digital Edition – 9,529

Xbox Series X – 2,269

PS4 – 2,179

Xbox Series S – 239

New 2DS LL – 16



93 046 Switch / 44 166 PS5 / 2 508 XSX