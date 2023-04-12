profile
Famitsu sales (12/4/23 – 12/10/23) / Le Million : Pikmin 4
1. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 82,470 / 1,232,981
2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 62,488 / 540,444
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 51,698 / 398,281
4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 26,879 / 1,005,562
5. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 17,082 / 396,836
6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) 14,085 / NEW
7. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 13,544 / 87,823
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 12,861 / 3,338,767
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,189 / 5,568,741
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,398 / 5,347,546

Switch OLED – 62,236
PS5 – 34,637
Switch Lite – 17,391
Switch – 13,149
PS5 Digital Edition – 9,529
Xbox Series X – 2,269
PS4 – 2,179
Xbox Series S – 239
New 2DS LL – 16

93 046 Switch / 44 166 PS5 / 2 508 XSX
    posted the 12/14/2023 at 01:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    sora78 posted the 12/14/2023 at 01:57 PM
    Exactement comme en Europe, environ 18 PS5 pour une Xbox.
    2 Switch pour une PS5 alors que la switch est en fin de vie, sacré score (même si c'est pas la même offre de jeux ou prix de console évidemment).
    tripy73 posted the 12/14/2023 at 02:46 PM
    Malin la sortie de la New Price Version de FF7 à 2 mois de la sortie de Rebirth
