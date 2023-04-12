1. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 82,470 / 1,232,981
2. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 62,488 / 540,444
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 51,698 / 398,281
4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 26,879 / 1,005,562
5. [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 17,082 / 396,836
6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) 14,085 / NEW
7. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 13,544 / 87,823
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 12,861 / 3,338,767
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,189 / 5,568,741
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 11,398 / 5,347,546
Switch OLED – 62,236
PS5 – 34,637
Switch Lite – 17,391
Switch – 13,149
PS5 Digital Edition – 9,529
Xbox Series X – 2,269
PS4 – 2,179
Xbox Series S – 239
New 2DS LL – 16
93 046 Switch / 44 166 PS5 / 2 508 XSX
