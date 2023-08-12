profile
Square-Enix annonce Visions of Mana sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et PC
Teasé dans la journée, Visions of Mana a été dévoilé aux Game Awards.
Le jeu est prévu en 2024 sur PS5, PS4, Xbox et PC.

    posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:06 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:33 AM
    Comment ça claque bordel.
    lafibre posted the 12/08/2023 at 03:04 AM
    C'est grosso modo ce à quoi le dernier Tales of aurait dû ressembler. Bye la touche d'UE qui se voit, bye les textures "réalistes" chelou dans un style anime. Là c'est vraiment vraiment bien. Inattendu d'SE et surtout inattendu qu'ils filent du budget sur autre chose qu'FF / DQ / KH.
