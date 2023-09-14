accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
guiguif
Square-Enix: Demo dispo pour Star Ocean 2 et Dragon Quest Monsters
Square-Enix vient de lacher deux demo, une pour Star Ocean 2 sur PS4, PS5, Switch et PC, et une autre pour Dragon Quest Monsters le Prince des Tenebres sur Switch.
kisukesan
,
killia
,
esets
posted the 09/14/2023 at 03:35 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
10
)
killia
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:43 PM
J’ai choppé en même temps celle de Silent Hope (même si j’ai peu
d’espoir
que cela me plaise
) et Dave The Diver
kisukesan
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 03:44 PM
Les données de sauvegarde seront transférables ?
cailloudanslagodasse
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 04:02 PM
Déjà que niveau bénéfice c'est pas ça, alors si maintenant en plus, on a des démos pour nous dissuader de ne pas acheter
Je veux rester un bon pigeon qui achète du Forspoken day one à 70€
wickette
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 04:19 PM
zekk
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 04:33 PM
guiguif
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 04:52 PM
cailloudanslagodasse
J'avoue que pour DQ ça peut mettre un stop tellement c'est cheum, mais Star Ocean ne peut que donner envie (par contre ne pas tester la demo Switch apres la version PS5 entre le framerate a 30 au lieu de 60, le rendu flou et les textures en moins, les chargements des que tu rentre dans une maison ou lance un combat... )
rbz
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 05:33 PM
Je crois qu'on tient le dq Monster le plus éclaté ...
Square enix c'est cata vraiment.
squall294
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 06:03 PM
Guiguif
ah c'est si mieux que ça sur PS5 ? Par contre je crois que le sacrifice pour avoir le côté portable doit en valoir la peine. En tout cas c'est day one le jeu à la classe.
guiguif
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 06:26 PM
squall294
Oui apres si c'est pour jouer en portable c'est sur... mais ne jouant plus en portable depuis bien longtemps la reso + le 30fps (qui j'imaginera partira en couille quand yaura trop de perso a l'ecran), c'est instamort pour moi.
squall294
posted
the 09/14/2023 at 06:40 PM
Guiguif
ah okey. Bon vais tenter tout ça. Au moins on a le choix et ça changera pas profondément la qualité du remake qui semble vraiment généreux.
