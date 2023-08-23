profile
Vous aimez la licence Broken Sword, c'est pour vous


Broken Sword : Shadow of the Templars – Reforged
C'est le remaster du premier Broken Sword sortie en 1996
Il sortira sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch/Mobile en 2024


Broken Sword : Parzival’s Stone
C'est le sixième (nouveau) chapitre de Broken Sword.
Nous connaissons ni les supports concernés, ni la date.


Gematsu / Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_s5p_rBIjE
    posted the 08/23/2023 at 05:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    yogfei posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:00 PM
    Excellente nouvelle !! Dommage pour la 3D des persos un peu moche mais bonne nouvelle quand même
    keiku posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:13 PM
    idem j'adore mais la 3D pour les perso est affreuse ,dommage car les décors dessiné eux son très joli
    stardustx posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:21 PM
    Le remaster du remaster...
    obi69 posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:24 PM
    J'étais en train de préparer la news, merci !!

    Trop heureux !
    churos45 posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:42 PM
    Bonne nouvelle
    sonatano posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:43 PM
    J'espère qu'on aura droit a une version française intégrale
    idd posted the 08/23/2023 at 06:50 PM
    j'ai vu passer le tweet taleur, ça va être super
    jem25 posted the 08/23/2023 at 07:23 PM
    Super! Très bonne licence
    bogsnake posted the 08/23/2023 at 07:29 PM
    trop cool!
    raiko posted the 08/23/2023 at 08:29 PM
    J'achète direct !! Je ne serais pas contre une petite compile de la série car on a pas tout eu sur consoles !!
    projetgenesis posted the 08/23/2023 at 09:01 PM
    J'achète direct aussi mais on leur avait dit d'arrêter la 3D bon sang !
