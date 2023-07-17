1. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 401,853 / NEW
2. [NSW] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 15,616 / 1,775,035
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,749 / 5,385,022
4. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,633 / NEW
5. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,434 / NEW
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,512 / 3,200,000
7. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 6,337 / 4,066,350
8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,784 / 1,131,645
9. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 4,904 / 401,376
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,844 / 5,239,500
Switch OLED – 47,940
Switch – 14,815
Switch Lite – 8,425
PS5 – 42,967
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,594
PS4 – 4,309
Xbox Series X – 1,078
Xbox Series S – 80
New 2DS LL – 22
71 180 Switch / 45 561 PS5 / 1 058 XSXIS
posted the 07/27/2023
Pikmin 4 qui depasse le LTD de FFXVI en seulement 3 jours
C'est juste pour faire beau dans le salon? c'est au cas ou y aurai plus de stock, on en est encore la 2 ans apres la sortie ?