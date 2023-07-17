1. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 401,853 / NEW

2. [NSW] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 15,616 / 1,775,035

3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,749 / 5,385,022

4. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,633 / NEW

5. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,434 / NEW

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,512 / 3,200,000

7. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 6,337 / 4,066,350

8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,784 / 1,131,645

9. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 4,904 / 401,376

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,844 / 5,239,500



Switch OLED – 47,940

Switch – 14,815

Switch Lite – 8,425

PS5 – 42,967

PS5 Digital Edition – 3,594

PS4 – 4,309

Xbox Series X – 1,078

Xbox Series S – 80

New 2DS LL – 22



71 180 Switch / 45 561 PS5 / 1 058 XSXIS