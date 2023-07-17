profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Famitsu sales (7/17/23 – 7/23/23) / Pikmin (4)00 000
1. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 401,853 / NEW
2. [NSW] Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 15,616 / 1,775,035
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,749 / 5,385,022
4. [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,633 / NEW
5. [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – 10,434 / NEW
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 7,512 / 3,200,000
7. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 6,337 / 4,066,350
8. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 5,784 / 1,131,645
9. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 4,904 / 401,376
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,844 / 5,239,500

Switch OLED – 47,940
Switch – 14,815
Switch Lite – 8,425
PS5 – 42,967
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,594
PS4 – 4,309
Xbox Series X – 1,078
Xbox Series S – 80
New 2DS LL – 22

71 180 Switch / 45 561 PS5 / 1 058 XSXIS
    posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    arrrghl posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:15 PM
    C'est bcp plus sur les estimations de ton précèdent article ! C'est cool
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:17 PM
    arrrghl oui, je suis surpris d'ailleurs, tant mieux ^^
    douglas64 posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:17 PM
    Pikmin 4 : 401.853 FFXVI : 401.376

    Pikmin 4 qui depasse le LTD de FFXVI en seulement 3 jours
    ducknsexe posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:20 PM
    Pikmin 4 le chef d œuvre de la switch
    gonzales posted the 07/27/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Question les 42,967 acheteurs de ps5 ont acheté quoi comme jeux du coup ?
    C'est juste pour faire beau dans le salon? c'est au cas ou y aurai plus de stock, on en est encore la 2 ans apres la sortie ?
