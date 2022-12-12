profile
Famitsu Sales : 12/12/22 – 12/18/22 / Effet Noel commence
[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 260,784 (3,963,266)
[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 68,927 (3,566,641)
[PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 54,522 (New)
[PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 53,481 (New)
[NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 48,527 (New)
[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 33,006 (843,257)
[NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 31,656 (175,306)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 23,343 (2,922,071)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,740 (4,972,488 )
[NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 15,060 (46,173)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 12,598 (5,043,043)
[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 12,092 (130,031)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,522 (95,086)
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 11,231 (1,092,131)
[NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan: Battle Colosseum (Nippon Columbia, 12/15/22) – 11,201 (New)
[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,124 (949,632)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,142 (7,377,389)
[NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 9,485 (64,150)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,348 (2,762,507)
[NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 8,011 (50,742)
[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 7,864 (206,233)
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,724 (1,099,254)
[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,463 (245,782)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,425 (1,046,047)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,250 (3,312,038 )
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,941 (2,107,932)
[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 3,853 (181,216)
[NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,561 (13,233)
[NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,940 (45,761)
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,372 (1,258,486)

Switch OLED Model – 97,909 (3,488,037)
PlayStation 5 – 64,420 (2,000,593)
Switch – 47,125 (19,005,911)
Switch Lite – 28,049 (5,066,543)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,076 (307,977)
PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,838,883)
Xbox Series S – 875 (225,206)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 48 (1,189,473)
Xbox Series X – 35 (172,080)

Switch 172 183 / 70 496 PS5 / 910 XSXIS
Gematsu
    posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:00 AM
    comments
    e3ologue posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:11 AM
    On voit l'attachement là bas du public playstation pour FF.
    amassous posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:30 AM
    A peine 50k par version pour Crisis Core
    guiguif posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:35 AM
    Au UK c’est 70% de ventes sur PS5
    fretide posted the 12/23/2022 at 09:46 AM
    La seule donnée importante c'est le nombre de ps5 vendue, le reste balec.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/23/2022 at 10:26 AM
    Ca fait plaisir pour Crisis Core
    cyr posted the 12/23/2022 at 10:30 AM
    e3ologue guiguif Peut-être que le public ps5 est en crève la dalle niveau jeux que le public Switch. Je dit ça , je dit rien.
    zekk posted the 12/23/2022 at 10:34 AM
    cyr ne dis rien, c'est mieux
    jenicris posted the 12/23/2022 at 10:37 AM
    cyr
    guiguif posted the 12/23/2022 at 10:45 AM
    cyr qui continue de chier tout ses trolls :/
    fiveagainstone posted the 12/23/2022 at 11:18 AM
    amassous C'est un spin off, c'est dans les mêmes eaux que DQ Treasure.

    cyr On a entendu ça quelques fois dès qu'un jeu se vendait mieux sur switch, mais il faut laissé pisser et ne pas faire pareil sinon tu vaux pas mieux.
