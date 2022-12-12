Gematsu

[NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 260,784 (3,963,266)[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 68,927 (3,566,641)[PS5][PS4][NSW][NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 33,006 (843,257)[NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 31,656 (175,306)[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 23,343 (2,922,071)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,740 (4,972,488 )[NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 15,060 (46,173)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 12,598 (5,043,043)[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 12,092 (130,031)[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 11,522 (95,086)[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 11,231 (1,092,131)[NSW][NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 11,124 (949,632)[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 10,142 (7,377,389)[NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 9,485 (64,150)[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,348 (2,762,507)[NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 8,011 (50,742)[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 7,864 (206,233)[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 4,724 (1,099,254)[NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4,463 (245,782)[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 4,425 (1,046,047)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,250 (3,312,038 )[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,941 (2,107,932)[NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 3,853 (181,216)[NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3,561 (13,233)[NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 3,940 (45,761)[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 3,372 (1,258,486)Switch OLED Model – 97,909 (3,488,037)PlayStation 5 – 64,420 (2,000,593)Switch – 47,125 (19,005,911)Switch Lite – 28,049 (5,066,543)PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,076 (307,977)PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,838,883)Xbox Series S – 875 (225,206)New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 48 (1,189,473)Xbox Series X – 35 (172,080)