« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
4557
4557
visites since opening :
6710678
6710678
nicolasgourry
> blog
Le RPG (suprise) de l'année : Chained Echoes ?
D'après les premières critiques ça pourraient être le RPG de l'année.
Nous allons attendre d'autres tests, mais pour l'instant c'est bien partie.
Il sort demain : 8 Décembre 2022
91% Open Critic
https://opencritic.com/game/14102/chained-echoes/reviews
Noixy pixel : 9,5/10
PS :
Directement dans le Gamepass à sa sortie
posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:10 PM
day one sur le gamepass svp
zekk
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:11 PM
Day one sur switch !
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:11 PM
jaysennnin
il est dans le Gamepass à sa sortie, c'est officiel.
https://www.gamekyo.com/group_article55282.html
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:13 PM
nicolasgourry
avec sa vibe façon secret of mana et chrono trigger, adieu vie sociale de fin d'année
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:15 PM
zekk
si tu prends sur Switch, une info qui pourrait t’intéresser.
https://twitter.com/ChainedEchoes/status/1600562032654176256?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet%7Ctwtr%5Etrue
zekk
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:15 PM
nicolasgourry
oui j'ai vu , merci ^^ je suis le jeu de très près depuis longtemps
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:17 PM
zekk
je suis content qu'il soit à la hauteur de l'attente, d'après les critiques ^^
zekk
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:19 PM
nicolasgourry
et moi donc ! La DA un peu lambda des persos me faisait un peu peur. Mais tout le reste m'emballe à mort
draer
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:22 PM
Je connaissais pas mais ce que je vois me chauffe bien, je vais surveiller ça merci pour la découverte.
sorakairi86
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:27 PM
Si version boîte il y a je serai intéressé
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:28 PM
sorakairi86
https://www.gamekyo.com/group_article55282.html
lefab88
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:32 PM
vivement demain
thorim
posted
the 12/07/2022 at 07:33 PM
encore un super jeu pas traduit qui finira dans la poubelle de l'histoire par cupidité des éditeurs, c'est lamentable...
