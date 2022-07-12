profile
Le RPG (suprise) de l'année : Chained Echoes ?


D'après les premières critiques ça pourraient être le RPG de l'année.
Nous allons attendre d'autres tests, mais pour l'instant c'est bien partie.
Il sort demain : 8 Décembre 2022

91% Open Critic
https://opencritic.com/game/14102/chained-echoes/reviews

Noixy pixel : 9,5/10

PS : Directement dans le Gamepass à sa sortie
    posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:10 PM
    day one sur le gamepass svp
    zekk posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:11 PM
    Day one sur switch !
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:11 PM
    jaysennnin il est dans le Gamepass à sa sortie, c'est officiel.
    https://www.gamekyo.com/group_article55282.html
    jaysennnin posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:13 PM
    nicolasgourry avec sa vibe façon secret of mana et chrono trigger, adieu vie sociale de fin d'année
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:15 PM
    zekk si tu prends sur Switch, une info qui pourrait t’intéresser.
    https://twitter.com/ChainedEchoes/status/1600562032654176256?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet%7Ctwtr%5Etrue
    zekk posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:15 PM
    nicolasgourry oui j'ai vu , merci ^^ je suis le jeu de très près depuis longtemps
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:17 PM
    zekk je suis content qu'il soit à la hauteur de l'attente, d'après les critiques ^^
    zekk posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:19 PM
    nicolasgourry et moi donc ! La DA un peu lambda des persos me faisait un peu peur. Mais tout le reste m'emballe à mort
    draer posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:22 PM
    Je connaissais pas mais ce que je vois me chauffe bien, je vais surveiller ça merci pour la découverte.
    sorakairi86 posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Si version boîte il y a je serai intéressé
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:28 PM
    sorakairi86 https://www.gamekyo.com/group_article55282.html
    lefab88 posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:32 PM
    vivement demain
    thorim posted the 12/07/2022 at 07:33 PM
    encore un super jeu pas traduit qui finira dans la poubelle de l'histoire par cupidité des éditeurs, c'est lamentable...
