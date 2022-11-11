profile
L'annonce (collaboration) de l'année ?

Twitter

Une collaboration entre Lucas Film et Studio Ghibli ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3teIgWmGrg
    shinz0 posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:18 AM
    Intéressant
    Star Wars : Visions saison 2 ?
    fan2jeux posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:25 AM
    Il y a quelques années, j aurais applaudie mais quand je vois aujourd hui le traitement de starwars et les marvels, je suis très sceptique
    wilhelm posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:33 AM
    fan2jeux Andor est peut-être la seule exception.
    famimax posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:35 AM
    shinz0 Ouais je sens le truc comme juste un segment d'un nouvelle saison de Vision, voila un truc de 15mn et pas un film SW animé de la mort, sur FB j'ai vu des gens qui se sont vite enflammé dans des commentaires, il vaut mieux être prudent Après on verra bien, c'est peut être autre chose
    fretide posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:44 AM
    Un film star wars ou marvel par Snyder, ça ça aurait de la gueule.

    Là osef max.
    yobloom posted the 11/11/2022 at 09:51 AM
    Hâte
    coldy posted the 11/11/2022 at 10:03 AM
    fretide Ça arrive, sur Netflix. (en quelques sorte)
    frionel posted the 11/11/2022 at 10:07 AM
    fan2jeux Ajoute à ça un Ghibli qui n'opère plus depuis longtemps.
    fretide posted the 11/11/2022 at 10:08 AM
    coldy
    Ah oui? Dis m'en plus
