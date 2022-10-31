profile
Et un remake de plus : Riven
Il y a quelques jours Kevisiano listait les remakes à venir.
En voici un de plus



Cyan a annoncé un remake complet du jeu d'aventure et de réflexion sorti en 1997 et de la suite de Myst, Riven.
Les plates-formes et une date de sortie n'ont pas été annoncées.

Gemastsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pEb6wSpCks
    jedi
    posted the 10/31/2022 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    keiku posted the 10/31/2022 at 01:37 PM
    le meilleurs de la série selon moi, mais j’attends surtout firmament en VR
    churos45 posted the 10/31/2022 at 01:47 PM
    Excellente nouvelle
    jedi posted the 10/31/2022 at 02:09 PM
    Ah mais oui, enfin un remake intéressant, sur un jeu qui a plus de 20 ans
    idd posted the 10/31/2022 at 02:16 PM
    Sympa car celui de Myst est vraiment chouette
    tlj posted the 10/31/2022 at 03:29 PM
    idd Est-ce que ça rend le jeu plus accessible ou c'est exactement pareil ?
