nicolasgourry
[Switch] Démos, encore démos toujours démos...
Le jeu est sortie le 29 Septembre


Le jeu est sortie le 30 Septembre


Il sort le 6 Octobre.
Il a eu des bonnes critiques sur PC


Une demo est disponible pour chaque jeu.

J'ai pensé à l'idée d'un groupe "Démo", qui permettrait de prévenir des "démos" qui vont arriver ou qui seraient annoncées dès qu'elles sont dispo, je ne sais pas si ça serait intéressant ou pas...

Par exemple je m'étais pas aperçus qu'il y avait une démo pour Sol Cresta sur PS4.
    posted the 10/02/2022 at 12:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    guiguif posted the 10/02/2022 at 12:27 PM
    Picross S8

    On connait donc le planning de Shanks pour cette semaine
    flom posted the 10/02/2022 at 01:07 PM
    La demo fe sol cresta est aussi dispo sur switch. Au moins au japon. Il y aura la bas une version boite qui sort au mois de novembre
    rendan posted the 10/02/2022 at 01:34 PM
    Intéressant le groupe démo surtout que sur ps5 on n'y a pas de session démo sur le store, du coup c'est une bonne idée !
