profile
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
03/03/2017
other versions :
Wii U
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
suzukube
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild en 8K 60 fps
Voici une vidéo qui va en faire rêver plus d'un sur Gamekyo, avec un Zelda BOTW tournant en 8K et 60 fps.
Un doux rêve que Nintendo ne devrait pas vous proposer avant plusieurs décennies.
posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:08 PM by
suzukube
comments (
10
)
suzukube
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:08 PM
Ca va ? Vous arrivez à lire la vidéo en 8K sur vos PC et Smartphone ?
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:09 PM
PC: I'm sexy and I know it
cliana
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:27 PM
suzukube
Même si tu arrives à lire la vidéo en 8k, personne ici à un écran pc en 8k pour réellement exploité la vidéo.
suzukube
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:29 PM
cliana
Cool, on va pouvoir rester sur de la 4K 60 fps, c'est finalement plus que suffisant
suzukube
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:32 PM
cliana
Et TU MENS, y'a la légende vivante
Minbox
qui peut THEORIQUEMENT mater la vidéo en 8K / 60 fps
cliana
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:32 PM
suzukube
La 4K c'est comme la 4G, tout le monde veut déjà plus gros alors qu'on commence tout juste à les exploiter correctement
varia388
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:34 PM
cliana
Bah en vrai ça se pourrait, perso j'utilise ma TV pour écran PC.
Et aucun problème à lire la vidéo en 8K60fps me concernant
varia388
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:37 PM
J'attends les commentaires de Pro N qui disent que le jeu est dénaturé à cause du RTGI
varia388
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:39 PM
Néanmoins en étant honnête, l'implémentation du RTGI pose problème sur les panoramas au loin (que l'auteur de la vidéo essaie tant bien que mal de cacher), on a l'impression d'une espèce de flickering des ombres.
mercure7
posted
the 09/18/2022 at 04:47 PM
Pas mal mais le souci du jeu est ailleurs.
Et aucun problème à lire la vidéo en 8K60fps me concernant