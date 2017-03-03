profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
133
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/03/2017
other versions : Wii U -
The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild en 8K 60 fps


Voici une vidéo qui va en faire rêver plus d'un sur Gamekyo, avec un Zelda BOTW tournant en 8K et 60 fps.

Un doux rêve que Nintendo ne devrait pas vous proposer avant plusieurs décennies.
    posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:08 PM by suzukube
    comments (10)
    suzukube posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:08 PM
    Ca va ? Vous arrivez à lire la vidéo en 8K sur vos PC et Smartphone ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:09 PM
    PC: I'm sexy and I know it
    cliana posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:27 PM
    suzukube Même si tu arrives à lire la vidéo en 8k, personne ici à un écran pc en 8k pour réellement exploité la vidéo.
    suzukube posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:29 PM
    cliana Cool, on va pouvoir rester sur de la 4K 60 fps, c'est finalement plus que suffisant
    suzukube posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:32 PM
    cliana Et TU MENS, y'a la légende vivante Minbox qui peut THEORIQUEMENT mater la vidéo en 8K / 60 fps
    cliana posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:32 PM
    suzukube La 4K c'est comme la 4G, tout le monde veut déjà plus gros alors qu'on commence tout juste à les exploiter correctement
    varia388 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:34 PM
    cliana Bah en vrai ça se pourrait, perso j'utilise ma TV pour écran PC.
    Et aucun problème à lire la vidéo en 8K60fps me concernant
    varia388 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:37 PM
    J'attends les commentaires de Pro N qui disent que le jeu est dénaturé à cause du RTGI
    varia388 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:39 PM
    Néanmoins en étant honnête, l'implémentation du RTGI pose problème sur les panoramas au loin (que l'auteur de la vidéo essaie tant bien que mal de cacher), on a l'impression d'une espèce de flickering des ombres.
    mercure7 posted the 09/18/2022 at 04:47 PM
    Pas mal mais le souci du jeu est ailleurs.
