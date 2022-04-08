accueil
272
❤
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
179
179
Likers
Likers
Who likes this ?
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5519
5519
visites since opening :
8301188
8301188
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Inti Create (Bloodstained) annonce Grim Guardians (Castlevania-like)
Inti Create (Bloodstained) annonce Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, son nouveau Castlevania-like en pixelart.
Ce dernier sortira sur tout les supports et sera jouable en coop.
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
colt
,
metroidvania
,
alexkidd
,
yukilin
,
kibix
,
minx
,
xenofamicom
,
sorakairi86
posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:33 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
13
)
13
)
metroidvania
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:35 PM
Ça a l air cool
colt
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:36 PM
alexkidd
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:50 PM
A 2 il peut être très sympa
alucardk
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:53 PM
Mouais ... Le problème avec Inti Create c'est qu'ils ne prennent jamais aucun risque ... C'est toujours pareil ...
kuroni
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:58 PM
Jouer à ça sur un écran 4K, ça doit piquer les yeux sévère...
Les 2 nanas qui braillent toutes les secondes, c'est horrible.
guiguif
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 06:58 PM
alucardk
j'avoue qu'a part les 3 Blaster Master Zero (qui ont aussi leurs defauts) je ne suis pas un grand fans des jeux Inti Create que j'ai pu faire.
J'ai jamais fait le "vrai" Bloodstained cela-dit.
sora78
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 08:00 PM
Eh beh, moi qui n'aime pas du tout la DA de Bloodstained, là c'est pas mal je trouve.
popomolos
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 08:01 PM
Ils se sont pas foulés ils ont repris à 90% les graphismes et couleurs de sotn.
Quant au duo c’est juste repris de portrait of ruin. A voir pour le reste mais pour l’instant bof.
legato
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 08:19 PM
J'ai trouver Bloodstained moyens moins avec un manque d'originalité et parfois de mauvais goût assez appuyer .. et cerise sur le cake je l'ai pris sur Switch en inférieur... Les maj d'amélioration sont arrivés trop tard , après tant d'années et reports ça m'a calmer.
rendan
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 08:28 PM
akiru
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 08:46 PM
vous êtes dur. Bloodstained c'est très bon. Pas dénué de défaut mais très bon.
elcidfx
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 10:16 PM
La nenette avec le flingue c'est pas Catlevania, mais du Gunstar Heroes plutôt
arquion
posted
the 08/04/2022 at 10:17 PM
akiru
il est bon sans plus, si c'était des néophytes on serait peut-être plus conciliant mais là, non.
