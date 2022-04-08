profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Inti Create (Bloodstained) annonce Grim Guardians (Castlevania-like)
Inti Create (Bloodstained) annonce Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, son nouveau Castlevania-like en pixelart.
Ce dernier sortira sur tout les supports et sera jouable en coop.


    colt, metroidvania, alexkidd, yukilin, kibix, minx, xenofamicom, sorakairi86
    posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:33 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    metroidvania posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:35 PM
    Ça a l air cool
    colt posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:36 PM
    alexkidd posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:50 PM
    A 2 il peut être très sympa
    alucardk posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:53 PM
    Mouais ... Le problème avec Inti Create c'est qu'ils ne prennent jamais aucun risque ... C'est toujours pareil ...
    kuroni posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:58 PM
    Jouer à ça sur un écran 4K, ça doit piquer les yeux sévère...
    Les 2 nanas qui braillent toutes les secondes, c'est horrible.
    guiguif posted the 08/04/2022 at 06:58 PM
    alucardk j'avoue qu'a part les 3 Blaster Master Zero (qui ont aussi leurs defauts) je ne suis pas un grand fans des jeux Inti Create que j'ai pu faire.
    J'ai jamais fait le "vrai" Bloodstained cela-dit.
    sora78 posted the 08/04/2022 at 08:00 PM
    Eh beh, moi qui n'aime pas du tout la DA de Bloodstained, là c'est pas mal je trouve.
    popomolos posted the 08/04/2022 at 08:01 PM
    Ils se sont pas foulés ils ont repris à 90% les graphismes et couleurs de sotn.
    Quant au duo c’est juste repris de portrait of ruin. A voir pour le reste mais pour l’instant bof.
    legato posted the 08/04/2022 at 08:19 PM
    J'ai trouver Bloodstained moyens moins avec un manque d'originalité et parfois de mauvais goût assez appuyer .. et cerise sur le cake je l'ai pris sur Switch en inférieur... Les maj d'amélioration sont arrivés trop tard , après tant d'années et reports ça m'a calmer.
    rendan posted the 08/04/2022 at 08:28 PM
    akiru posted the 08/04/2022 at 08:46 PM
    vous êtes dur. Bloodstained c'est très bon. Pas dénué de défaut mais très bon.
    elcidfx posted the 08/04/2022 at 10:16 PM
    La nenette avec le flingue c'est pas Catlevania, mais du Gunstar Heroes plutôt
    arquion posted the 08/04/2022 at 10:17 PM
    akiru il est bon sans plus, si c'était des néophytes on serait peut-être plus conciliant mais là, non.
