Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 4364
visites since opening : 6273713
Les attentes de l'été 2022 (Juillet-Aout)




(Date de sortie : 8 Juillet)


(Date de sortie : 12 Juillet -la version Switch-)


(Date de sortie : 19 Juillet -PC/Sony-)


(Date de sortie : 21 Juillet)


(Date de sortie : 22 Juillet - Exclusif Switch-)


(Date de sortie : 29 Juillet - Exclusif Switch-)


(Date de sortie : 29 Juillet)





(Date de sortie : 4 Aout -PC/Sony-)


(Date de sortie : 11 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 18 Aout -version PS4/Switch-)


(Date de sortie : 23 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 23 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 25 aout)


(Date de sortie : 26 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 26 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 30 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 30 Aout)


(Date de sortie : 30 Aout)
    posted the 07/03/2022 at 11:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    wazaaabi posted the 07/03/2022 at 11:56 AM
    Pour le moment il n’y a que Stray qui m’intéresse dans cette liste .
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/03/2022 at 11:57 AM
    saints row et rien d'autre
    kevisiano posted the 07/03/2022 at 12:04 PM
    Midnight Fight Express et Stray peut-être
    tonnerrebolt posted the 07/03/2022 at 12:34 PM
    st row
    soul hackers 2
    live a live
    malroth posted the 07/03/2022 at 12:42 PM
    Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

    Je ne connaissais pas du tout cet action-rpg, franchement il me tente bien. Il sera traduit en français au moins ???
