1. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 380,060 / NEW

2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18,931 / 4,518,473

3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 17,941 / 2,195,400

4. [PS4] Elden Ring – 13,918 / 307,546

5. [NSW] Minecraft – 13,305 / 2,574,724

6. [PS5] Ghostwire: Tokyo – 10,144 / NEW

7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,982 / 4,822,623

8. [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – 7,720 / 36,664

9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 7,710 / 920,035

10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 5,731 / 1,987,301



Switch OLED Model – 49,037 (1,490,352)

PlayStation 5 – 32,364 (1,271,750)

Switch – 21,784 (18,138,373)

Switch Lite – 12,979 (4,648,386)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,110 (225,767)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 280 (1,184,344)

Xbox Series X – 246 (89,231)

Xbox Series S – 144 (75,059)

PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,392)



83 800 Switch / 35 474 PS5 / 390 XSXIS