Famitsu Sales : 3/21/22 – 3/27/22
1. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 380,060 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18,931 / 4,518,473
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 17,941 / 2,195,400
4. [PS4] Elden Ring – 13,918 / 307,546
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 13,305 / 2,574,724
6. [PS5] Ghostwire: Tokyo – 10,144 / NEW
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 8,982 / 4,822,623
8. [PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – 7,720 / 36,664
9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 7,710 / 920,035
10. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 5,731 / 1,987,301

Switch OLED Model – 49,037 (1,490,352)
PlayStation 5 – 32,364 (1,271,750)
Switch – 21,784 (18,138,373)
Switch Lite – 12,979 (4,648,386)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,110 (225,767)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 280 (1,184,344)
Xbox Series X – 246 (89,231)
Xbox Series S – 144 (75,059)
PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,392)

83 800 Switch / 35 474 PS5 / 390 XSXIS
    posted the 03/31/2022 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2022 at 01:29 PM
    Ghostwire ce flop ^^'
    sultano posted the 03/31/2022 at 01:46 PM
    380 000 pour Kirby Oo

    Ce raz-de-marée
    cliana posted the 03/31/2022 at 01:47 PM
    Elden Ring cette daube surcôté
    Kirby
    giru posted the 03/31/2022 at 01:55 PM
    Cool pour Kirby
    fdestroyer posted the 03/31/2022 at 02:32 PM
    En combien de jour les 380k pour Kirby?
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2022 at 02:47 PM
    fdestroyer une semaine
