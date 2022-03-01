[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21 ) – 45,874 (771,575 )
[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21 ) – 41,354 (2,435,326 )
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 32,232 (4,356,115 )
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 32,195 (4,694,959 )
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 22,110 (2,462,537 )
[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21 ) – 20,747 (212,533 )
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20 ) – 20,634 (7,137,066 )
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20 ) – 18,069 (2,560,615 )
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19 ) – 17,875 (3,034,374 )
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20 ) – 10,510 (899,167 )
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 10,107 (4,287,629 )
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21 ) – 9,237 (996,106 )
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17 ) – 7,326 (1,928,957 )
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17 ) – 6,649 (4,011,194 )
[NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21 ) – 6,300 (62,554)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 5,836 (54,794 )
[NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 5,831 (59,151 )
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 5,746 (684,363 )
[NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21 ) – 5,559 (49,822 )
[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19 ) – 5,298 (1,142,975 )
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19 ) – 5,145 (1,187,080 )
[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17 ) – 4,814 (2,313,579 )
[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 4,812 (2,050,897)
[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20 ) – 4,794 (225,288 )
[NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20 ) – 4,709 (113,204 )
[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19 ) – 4,255 (668,935 )
[NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18 ) – 3,688 (195,525 )
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 3,682 (174,957 )
[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21 ) – 3,291 (322,645 )
[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20 ) – 3,280 (173,923 )
Switch OLED Model – 79,217 (944,983 )
Switch – 40,251 (17,838,225 )
Switch Lite – 29,222 (4,480,910 )
PlayStation 5 – 8,815 (1,077,994 )
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,862 (202,695 )
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 609 (1,180,225 )
Xbox Series X – 185 (73,846 )
Xbox Series S – 78 (55,598 )
PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,260 )
148 690 Switch / 10 677 PS5 / 263 XSX/S
C'est un top 100% Switch (c'est la première semaine complète en Janvier, est-ce que nous aurons d'autres semaines ou pas comme ça, là est la question)
14 jeux ont dépassé le Million.
Gematsu
A savoir, la semaine dernière, le top 30 était déjà 100% Switch.
December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022
[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21 ) – 97,163 (725,701)
[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21 ) – 80,857 (2,393,972)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 51,526 (4,323,883)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20 ) – 43,046 (2,542,546)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 38,626 (4,662,764)
[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21 ) – 36,763 (191,786)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20 ) – 34,195 (7,116,432)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 28,836 (2,440,427)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19 ) – 24,809 (3,016,499)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20 ) – 16,875 (888,657)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 16,550 (48,958 )
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21 ) – 15,451 (986,869)
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 15,084 (4,277,522)
[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17 ) – 12,557 (1,921,631)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17 ) – 11,140 (4,004,545)
[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 9,699 (2,046,085)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 9,193 (53,320)
[NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21 ) – 8,455 (56,254)
[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19 ) – 7,948 (1,137,677)
[NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21 ) – 7,911 (44,263)
[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 7,761 (678,617)
[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17 ) – 7,270 (2,308,765)
[NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18 ) – 7,192 (191,837)
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19 ) – 7,074 (1,181,935)
[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19 ) – 6,982 (664,680)
[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20 ) – 6,681 (220,494)
[NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20 ) – 6,497 (108,495)
[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21 ) – 6,423 (319,354)
[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20 ) – 5,589 (171,275)
[NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21 ) – 5,362 (57,126)
https://www.gematsu.com/2022/01/famitsu-sales-12-20-21-1-2-22
Nous avons donc eu 2 semaines d'affilée, un top 30 : 100% Switch
Je note que la version de base de Splatoon 2 passe enfin la barre des 4M et Bowser Fury va faire son premier million cette semaine.
Après pour la période des étrennes, la tradition veut qu'on en donne aux enfants et personnes âgées, donc fatalement des publics qui ont majoritairement la Switch.
e3ologue en fait Splatoon 2 à passer la barre des 4 millions depuis environ 2 ou 3 semaines, en effet à la version de base, il faut rajouter la version vendu avec l'octopass (59 151 ventes). 4 millions dépassé sans même prendre en compte les versions en téléchargements.
Splatoon 3 s'annonce déjà comme un succès même si je pense qu'ils auraient du le sortir pour leur prochaine console.
"Splatoon 3 s'annonce déjà comme un succès même si je pense qu'ils auraient du le sortir pour leur prochaine console." là dessus je dis pareil, comme sortir un Mario Kart 9 sur la Switch, ça ferait "doublon" en quelque sorte.
Je sais bien mais ça fait toujours plaisir de voir le cumule sans réédition.
En occident on considère Splatoon comme un jeu mineur, alors que les 2 opus sont dans le top10 de leur console respective, déboitant au passage des saga considérées comme mythique comme Metroid, Xenoblade, Luigi's Mansion ou Pikmin.
Je pense aussi qu'il aurait du sortir Splatoon 3 sur NextGen et privilégier une saison 2 pour Splatoon 2.