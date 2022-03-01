Gematsu

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21 ) – 45,874 (771,575 )[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21 ) – 41,354 (2,435,326 )[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 32,232 (4,356,115 )[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 32,195 (4,694,959 )[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 22,110 (2,462,537 )[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21 ) – 20,747 (212,533 )[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20 ) – 20,634 (7,137,066 )[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20 ) – 18,069 (2,560,615 )[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19 ) – 17,875 (3,034,374 )[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20 ) – 10,510 (899,167 )[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 10,107 (4,287,629 )[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21 ) – 9,237 (996,106 )[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17 ) – 7,326 (1,928,957 )[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17 ) – 6,649 (4,011,194 )[NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21 ) – 6,300 (62,554)[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 5,836 (54,794 )[NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 5,831 (59,151 )[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 5,746 (684,363 )[NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21 ) – 5,559 (49,822 )[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19 ) – 5,298 (1,142,975 )[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19 ) – 5,145 (1,187,080 )[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17 ) – 4,814 (2,313,579 )[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 4,812 (2,050,897)[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20 ) – 4,794 (225,288 )[NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20 ) – 4,709 (113,204 )[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19 ) – 4,255 (668,935 )[NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18 ) – 3,688 (195,525 )[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 3,682 (174,957 )[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21 ) – 3,291 (322,645 )[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20 ) – 3,280 (173,923 )Switch OLED Model – 79,217 (944,983 )Switch – 40,251 (17,838,225 )Switch Lite – 29,222 (4,480,910 )PlayStation 5 – 8,815 (1,077,994 )PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,862 (202,695 )New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 609 (1,180,225 )Xbox Series X – 185 (73,846 )Xbox Series S – 78 (55,598 )PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,819,260 )148 690 Switch / 10 677 PS5 / 263 XSX/SC'est un top 100% Switch (c'est la première semaine complète en Janvier, est-ce que nous aurons d'autres semaines ou pas comme ça, là est la question)14 jeux ont dépassé le Million.A savoir, la semaine dernière, le top 30 était déjà 100% Switch.December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022[NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21 ) – 97,163 (725,701)[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21 ) – 80,857 (2,393,972)[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 51,526 (4,323,883)[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20 ) – 43,046 (2,542,546)[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 38,626 (4,662,764)[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21 ) – 36,763 (191,786)[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20 ) – 34,195 (7,116,432)[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 28,836 (2,440,427)[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19 ) – 24,809 (3,016,499)[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20 ) – 16,875 (888,657)[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 16,550 (48,958 )[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21 ) – 15,451 (986,869)[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 15,084 (4,277,522)[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17 ) – 12,557 (1,921,631)[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17 ) – 11,140 (4,004,545)[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 9,699 (2,046,085)[NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21 ) – 9,193 (53,320)[NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21 ) – 8,455 (56,254)[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19 ) – 7,948 (1,137,677)[NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/02/21 ) – 7,911 (44,263)[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18 ) – 7,761 (678,617)[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17 ) – 7,270 (2,308,765)[NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Price Collection (Konami, 11/29/18 ) – 7,192 (191,837)[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19 ) – 7,074 (1,181,935)[NSW] Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19 ) – 6,982 (664,680)[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20 ) – 6,681 (220,494)[NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20 ) – 6,497 (108,495)[NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21 ) – 6,423 (319,354)[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20 ) – 5,589 (171,275)[NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 10/01/21 ) – 5,362 (57,126)Nous avons donc eu 2 semaines d'affilée, un top 30 : 100% Switch