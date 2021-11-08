profile
Eastward sort enfin le mois prochain + nouveau trailer
Le tres beau Eastward sortira le 16 Septembre prochain sur PC et Switch pour 25 euros.

Ptit trailer pour la route




    posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:27 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    zekk posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:32 PM
    malroth posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:34 PM
    Et il sera officiellement traduit en français

    C'est confirmé via un tweet que j'ai vu passé
    guiguif posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:35 PM
    malroth
    malroth posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:37 PM
    Le jeu sortira plus tard sur les playstation et xbox, c'est une exclu console temporaire pour la switch.

    Moi je pense le prendre sur steam car j'ai préco le steam deck
    nady posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:37 PM
    Hyyyyyyyyype
    Ce mois de septembre de l'enfer pour nos portefeuilles
    thelastone posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:36 PM
    Switch direct
    yukilin posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Cool
    alucardk posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:42 PM
    Enfin!
    wickette posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:45 PM
    Génial j’ai vu ça


    Fort sympa le indies world !
    Axiom verge, eastward et surtout metal slug tactics m’ont vraiment intéressé.

    Vivement un direct standard de cette augure
    amario posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:49 PM
    D one
    flom posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:57 PM
    La oué je vais le prendre en demat en attendant une boîte.
    onihanzo posted the 08/11/2021 at 07:06 PM
    "Je le veux sur Steam Deck !"

