profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5107
visites since opening :
7140722
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Eastward sort enfin le mois prochain + nouveau trailer
Le tres beau Eastward sortira le 16 Septembre prochain sur PC et Switch pour 25 euros.
Ptit trailer pour la route
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
plistter
,
gatsuborne
,
yukilin
,
onihanzo
,
kali
posted the 08/11/2021 at 05:27 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
zekk
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 05:32 PM
malroth
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 05:34 PM
Et il sera officiellement
traduit en français
C'est confirmé via un tweet que j'ai vu passé
guiguif
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 05:35 PM
malroth
malroth
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 05:37 PM
Le jeu sortira plus tard sur les playstation et xbox, c'est une exclu console temporaire pour la switch.
Moi je pense le prendre sur steam car j'ai préco le steam deck
nady
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 05:37 PM
Hyyyyyyyyype
Ce mois de septembre de l'enfer pour nos portefeuilles
thelastone
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 06:36 PM
Switch direct
yukilin
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 06:39 PM
Cool
alucardk
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 06:42 PM
Enfin!
wickette
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 06:45 PM
Génial j’ai vu ça
Fort sympa le indies world !
Axiom verge, eastward et surtout metal slug tactics m’ont vraiment intéressé.
Vivement un direct standard de cette augure
amario
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 06:49 PM
D one
flom
posted
posted the 08/11/2021 at 06:57 PM
La oué je vais le prendre en demat en attendant une boîte.
onihanzo
posted
the 08/11/2021 at 07:06 PM
"Je le veux sur Steam Deck !"
C'est confirmé via un tweet que j'ai vu passé
Moi je pense le prendre sur steam car j'ai préco le steam deck
Ce mois de septembre de l'enfer pour nos portefeuilles
Fort sympa le indies world !
Axiom verge, eastward et surtout metal slug tactics m’ont vraiment intéressé.
Vivement un direct standard de cette augure