Jet Set Radioooo is back !
Enfin dans Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (bah quoi c'est ptete un teaser pour un remaster du 2 ou un 3 )

    posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    kinectical posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:53 PM
    SIGNALAY!!!
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:55 PM
    S'pas grave, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk arrive dans tout les cas.
    onihanzo posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:55 PM
    Titre + auteur = on savait à quoi s’attendre.
    potion2swag posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:58 PM
    Meme pas dans Fortnite quoi... La loose.
    altendorf posted the 08/04/2021 at 01:59 PM
    cail2 posted the 08/04/2021 at 02:31 PM
    Putaclic, remboursay !
    chronokami posted the 08/04/2021 at 02:46 PM
    tu vas acheter ce monkey ball j'espère guiguif et nous faire un test de ce skin
