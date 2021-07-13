profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate en PLS...ou pas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESR3cvErqCg
    posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (10)
    armad posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:25 PM
    En vrai pour les fans de ces univers ça à l'air soigné
    octobar posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:25 PM
    Moi qui voulait Bob L'éponge comme dernier perso de Smash, c'est foutu.
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Ya une Tortue Ninja, ça peut sauver les meubles
    ouroboros4 posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Ça a l’air fun n’empêche
    opthomas posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:42 PM
    fretide posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:46 PM
    Ça me hype bien plus que les smash perso
    losz posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:56 PM
    fretide Goût de chiotte
    liberty posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:14 PM
    fretide et la le jeu finit à L'EVO !
    jozen15 posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:23 PM
    REPTAR
    fretide posted the 07/13/2021 at 06:35 PM
    losz
    Tu dis ça juste parce que j'ai recalé ta daronne
