[Resultat] Top "10" / SNES / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux SNES

10) Super Street Fighter II / 17 Points

1993


9) Donkey Kong Country / 18 Points

1994


8 ) Super Metroid / 19 Points

1994


7) Super Castlevania IV / 20 Points

1992


5) Secret of Mana / 22 Points

1994

5) Final Fantasy VI / 22 Point

1994


4) Super Mario Kart / 24 Points

1993


2) Chrono Trigger / 27 Points

1995

2) Super Mario World / 27 Points

1992


1) The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past / 32 Points

1992


Mention honorable, le seul jeu qui atteint les "10" Points (hors classement) :
F-Zero


Le constat, il y a autant de jeu maison que de jeux tiers dans ce classement.

Merci aux 42 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux SNES avec leur point respectif
PS : J'ai trouvé toutes les vidéos sur cette page youtube.
    posted the 04/28/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/28/2021 at 01:05 PM
    En parlant de "Super Nintendo" : Nightmare Busters : Rebirth
    https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/super-nintendo-game-revival-nightmare-busters-rebirth-announced-for-consoles-pc
    shinz0 posted the 04/28/2021 at 01:07 PM
    Excellent top pour cette console légendaire
    kidicarus posted the 04/28/2021 at 01:08 PM
    Le top 10 était impossible.
    arrrghl posted the 04/28/2021 at 01:21 PM
    Quand tu constates l'absence de Yoshi island ... Tu réalises que y a probablement trop de bon jeux sur cette machine xD
    misterwhite posted the 04/28/2021 at 03:17 PM
    Une des consoles avec le plus de chef d'oeuvre j'ai l'impression.
    J'aurais mis Super Metroid en 1er perso. Et il en manque tellement dans ce top ! (Les autres DKC, Killer Instinct, Yoshi's island, F Zero et j'en passe)
    Quelle console de fou furieux serieux
