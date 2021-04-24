Spécial = Top 10 SNES



Mercredi Midi

Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités

10 jeux SNES (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés

Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’à) pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux SNES choisis.Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 SNES Gamekyo.(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux SNES choisis) :Super Mario World (4 Points)Donkey Kong Country (3 Points)Mega Man X (2 Points)Super Castlevania IV (3 Points)Final Fantasy VI (4 Points)TMNT 4 Turtles In Time (2 Points)Chrono Trigger (5 Points)Secret Of Mana (3 Points)Tales Of Phantasia (3 Points)Earthworm JimSecret of mana 2Secret of mana 3Super Mario kart (2 Points)Bahamut lagoonThe Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past (4 Points)Super Metroid (4 Points)Street Fighter IIAxelayEquinoxStar OceanIllusion Of TimeMagical Quest Starring Mickey MouseDonkey Kong Country 2Contra 3Yoshi's IslandLes SchtroumpfsChuck RockFire emblem 4Final Fantasy IVTactics ogreDragon quest VShin megami tensei IILufia II Rise of the Sinistrals