[Spécial] Top 10 / SNES / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 SNES


Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mercredi Midi (exceptionnellement) pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux SNES choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 SNES Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités.

10 jeux SNES (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux SNES choisis) :
Super Mario World (4 Points)
Donkey Kong Country (3 Points)
Mega Man X (2 Points)
Super Castlevania IV (3 Points)
Final Fantasy VI (4 Points)
TMNT 4 Turtles In Time (2 Points)
Chrono Trigger (5 Points)
Secret Of Mana (3 Points)
Tales Of Phantasia (3 Points)
Earthworm Jim
Secret of mana 2
Secret of mana 3
Super Mario kart (2 Points)
Bahamut lagoon
The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past (4 Points)
Super Metroid (4 Points)
Street Fighter II
Axelay
Equinox
Star Ocean
Illusion Of Time
Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse
Donkey Kong Country 2
Contra 3
Yoshi's Island
Les Schtroumpfs
Chuck Rock
Fire emblem 4
Final Fantasy IV
Tactics ogre
Dragon quest V
Shin megami tensei II
Lufia II Rise of the Sinistrals
    neoaxle posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:07 PM
    Bon je me lance il n'y a pas d'ordre particulier dans mon top:

    1. Super Mario World
    2. Donkey Kong Country
    3. Mega Man X
    4. Super Castlevania IV
    5. Final Fantasy VI
    6. Turtles In Time
    7. Chrono Trigger
    8. Secret Of Mana
    9. Tales Of Phantasia
    10. Earthworm Jim
    rulian posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:08 PM
    Final fantastique VI
    Chrono trigger
    Tales of phantasia
    Secret of mana 2
    Secret of mana 3
    Super Mario kart
    Bahamut lagoon
    Zelda 3
    Super Metroid
    Super mario world

    Dur d'en nommer 10 xD
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:13 PM
    rulian juste savoir :
    Secret of mana 2
    Secret of mana 3

    tu veux dire "secret of mana" et "trials of mana" ?
    shinz0 posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:25 PM
    Super Mario World
    Secret Of Mana
    Donkey Kong Country
    The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
    Final Fantasy VI
    Street Fighter II
    Super Mario Kart
    Super Castlevania IV
    Chrono Trigger
    Super Metroid

    Très très dur de faire un top 10 pour cette console de légende
    hyoga57 posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:27 PM
    Voici mon top.

    1 - Axelay

    2 - Chrono Trigger

    3 - Donkey Kong Country

    4 - Equinox

    5 - Secret of Mana

    6 - Star Ocean

    7 - Super Mario World

    8 - Super Metroid

    9 - Tales of Phantasia

    10 - The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
    punish62230 posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:32 PM
    TMNT 4 Turtles In Time
    Super Castlevania 4
    Zelda A Link To The Past
    Illusion Of Time
    Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse
    Donkey Kong Country 2 (Même si j'ai plus connu le 1er, le 2 lui est largement supérieur)
    Contra 3
    Yoshi's Island
    Les Schtroumpfs, bien que je n'ai JAMAIS réussi à le terminer officiellement hors émulateur parce que Infogrammes, le jeu est juste magnifique.

    Et enfin, mon petit coup de coeurquand j'étais gamin, Chuck Rock. Pas du tout connu (tout le monde à tendance à citer Prehistorik Man...), le jeu était excellent, fun et super bien réalisé par Core Design.
    eldrick posted the 04/24/2021 at 12:51 PM
    Fire emblem 4
    Super metroid
    Chrono trigger
    Final Fantasy VI
    Final Fantasy IV
    Tactics ogre
    Dragon quest V
    Shin megami tensei II
    Lufia II Rise of the Sinistrals
    Megaman X
    darkshao posted the 04/24/2021 at 01:26 PM
    Top 10
    Super Mario World
    Donkey Kong Country
    Super Castlevania IV
    Final Fantasy VI
    Final Fantasy IV
    Super Mario kart
    F-zero
    Zelda : A Link to the Past
    Super Metroid
    Super Street Fighter II Turbo

    Aussi à mentionner
    Axelay
    Secret Of Mana
    Sunset Riders
    TMNT 4 Turtles In Time
    Actraiser
    Earthbound
    Illusion of Time
    Lufia 2
    Top Gear
    Starfox
    Breath of fire
    ...
    y'en a bien trop !! faudrait faire un top 30 minimum
    evasnake posted the 04/24/2021 at 01:31 PM
    Chrono Trigger
    Final Fantasy VI
    Dragon Quest V
    The Legend of Zelda : A link to the Past
    Super Metroid
    Secret of Mana
    Super Mario World
    Super Castlevania IV
    Demon's Crest
    Street Fighter 2
    liberty posted the 04/24/2021 at 01:55 PM
    nicolasgourry Comment oses tu !!!!! Il y a trop de bons jeux sur Snes pour faire un top 10 !!!!
    bisba posted the 04/24/2021 at 02:06 PM
    1 _ Zelda link to the past
    2 _ Castelvania 4
    3 _ Mario Kart
    4 _ Earthworms Jim 2
    5 _ Street Fighters 2 Turbo
    6 _ Super Mario World
    7 _ Donkey Kong Country
    8 _ Turtle in time
    9 _ Aladdin
    10 _ Goof Troop
