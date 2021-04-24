Spécial = Top 10 SNES
Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mercredi Midi
(exceptionnellement
) pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux SNES choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 SNES Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités
.
10 jeux SNES (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux SNES choisis) :
Super Mario World (4 Points)
Donkey Kong Country (3 Points)
Mega Man X (2 Points)
Super Castlevania IV (3 Points)
Final Fantasy VI (4 Points)
TMNT 4 Turtles In Time (2 Points)
Chrono Trigger (5 Points)
Secret Of Mana (3 Points)
Tales Of Phantasia (3 Points)
Earthworm Jim
Secret of mana 2
Secret of mana 3
Super Mario kart (2 Points)
Bahamut lagoon
The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past (4 Points)
Super Metroid (4 Points)
Street Fighter II
Axelay
Equinox
Star Ocean
Illusion Of Time
Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse
Donkey Kong Country 2
Contra 3
Yoshi's Island
Les Schtroumpfs
Chuck Rock
Fire emblem 4
Final Fantasy IV
Tactics ogre
Dragon quest V
Shin megami tensei II
Lufia II Rise of the Sinistrals
Dur d'en nommer 10 xD
Secret of mana 2
Secret of mana 3
tu veux dire "secret of mana" et "trials of mana" ?
Secret Of Mana
Donkey Kong Country
The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
Final Fantasy VI
Street Fighter II
Super Mario Kart
Super Castlevania IV
Chrono Trigger
Super Metroid
Très très dur de faire un top 10 pour cette console de légende
2 - Chrono Trigger
3 - Donkey Kong Country
4 - Equinox
5 - Secret of Mana
6 - Star Ocean
7 - Super Mario World
8 - Super Metroid
9 - Tales of Phantasia
10 - The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past
Super Castlevania 4
Zelda A Link To The Past
Illusion Of Time
Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse
Donkey Kong Country 2 (Même si j'ai plus connu le 1er, le 2 lui est largement supérieur)
Contra 3
Yoshi's Island
Les Schtroumpfs, bien que je n'ai JAMAIS réussi à le terminer officiellement hors émulateur parce que Infogrammes, le jeu est juste magnifique.
Et enfin, mon petit coup de coeurquand j'étais gamin, Chuck Rock. Pas du tout connu (tout le monde à tendance à citer Prehistorik Man...), le jeu était excellent, fun et super bien réalisé par Core Design.
Super metroid
Chrono trigger
Final Fantasy VI
Final Fantasy IV
Tactics ogre
Dragon quest V
Shin megami tensei II
Lufia II Rise of the Sinistrals
Megaman X
Super Mario World
Donkey Kong Country
Super Castlevania IV
Final Fantasy VI
Final Fantasy IV
Super Mario kart
F-zero
Zelda : A Link to the Past
Super Metroid
Super Street Fighter II Turbo
Aussi à mentionner
Axelay
Secret Of Mana
Sunset Riders
TMNT 4 Turtles In Time
Actraiser
Earthbound
Illusion of Time
Lufia 2
Top Gear
Starfox
Breath of fire
...
y'en a bien trop !! faudrait faire un top 30 minimum
Final Fantasy VI
Dragon Quest V
The Legend of Zelda : A link to the Past
Super Metroid
Secret of Mana
Super Mario World
Super Castlevania IV
Demon's Crest
Street Fighter 2
2 _ Castelvania 4
3 _ Mario Kart
4 _ Earthworms Jim 2
5 _ Street Fighters 2 Turbo
6 _ Super Mario World
7 _ Donkey Kong Country
8 _ Turtle in time
9 _ Aladdin
10 _ Goof Troop