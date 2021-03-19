profile
Zorro annoncé sur Consoles et PC
Sortie du tréfond des licenses oubliées, Zorro: The Chronicles sortira sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam), Mac et Stadia.

    posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (19)
    sonilka posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:20 PM
    Le sergent Garcia prêt à reprendre du service
    masharu posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:21 PM
    Zorro, c'est Disney non ?
    masharu posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:22 PM
    Ah "based upon Cyber Group Studios' animated series", elle a là la couille, même si je demande comment ça se passe, parce que Zorro n'est pas dans le domaine public si ?
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:25 PM
    Ok, pourquoi pas un jeu Zorro, même si ce que je vois n'est pas bien appétissant.

    masharu Le roman date de début 20eme siècles, je pense que oui c'est dans le domaine public. Sinon Disney n'a rien à voir avec la licence en dehors de la célèbre série de 1957.
    axlenz posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:27 PM
    c'est quoi cette gueule !!! Mais bon en souvenir de Zorro qui passait sur la chaine manga je risque de craquer
    altendorf posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:32 PM
    Mais.....
    shinz0 posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:32 PM
    masharu "Zorro, c'est Disney non ?"

    Non Zorro c'est Don Diego de la Vega
    axlenz posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:37 PM
    Kaiketsu Zorro
    liberty posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:39 PM
    axlenz il était sympa cette animé !
    masharu posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:42 PM
    hayatevibritania Bah je pensais que Disney, va savoir, avait les droits d'exploitation depuis lors. Mais oui, en plus j'ai vu les films notamment, qui ne sont pas de Disney.
    axlenz posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:43 PM
    liberty toi je t'aime bien! Quelqu'un qui aime bien Zorro ne peut pas être méchant
    shinz0 posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:44 PM
    axlenz
    shigerumawa posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:49 PM
    je sais parler espagnol moi: vamos a la playa signor zorro = allons à la plage monsieur renard
    shigerumawa posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:52 PM
    masharu y'a plein de trucs qui n'appartiennent pas à Disney mais dans le domaine public comme Peter Pan, Alice etc..
    burningcrimson posted the 03/19/2021 at 06:07 PM
    J'espère Fernandel jouable
    cloudo posted the 03/19/2021 at 06:17 PM
    Zorro est devenu un assassin car on dirait que les développeurs ont repris du gameplay de ces derniers séquences par séquences
    hanackil posted the 03/19/2021 at 06:27 PM
    shinz0 je fait une demande de ban pour spoilers
    shinz0 posted the 03/19/2021 at 06:30 PM
    hanackil
    famimax posted the 03/19/2021 at 06:49 PM
    masharu Heu non Disney c'est pas Zorro. David Crockett, l'Ile au Trésor, Robin des bois, Alice au pays des merveilles, etc... non plus

    Sinon plus sérieusement la série animé en CG (française et qui a quelques années en plus) d'ou est tiré le jeu, est pas trop mal en plus. Ca casse pas 4 pattes à un canard, mais c'était plaisant a regarder et en plus dans l'esprit de la série Disney
