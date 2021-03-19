accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Zorro annoncé sur Consoles et PC
Sortie du tréfond des licenses oubliées, Zorro: The Chronicles sortira sur PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam), Mac et Stadia.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
famimax
posted the 03/19/2021 at 05:18 PM by
guiguif
comments (
19
)
sonilka
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:20 PM
Le
sergent Garcia
prêt à reprendre du service
masharu
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:21 PM
Zorro, c'est Disney non ?
masharu
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:22 PM
Ah "based upon Cyber Group Studios' animated series", elle a là la couille, même si je demande comment ça se passe, parce que Zorro n'est pas dans le domaine public si ?
hayatevibritania
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:25 PM
Ok, pourquoi pas un jeu Zorro, même si ce que je vois n'est pas bien appétissant.
masharu
Le roman date de début 20eme siècles, je pense que oui c'est dans le domaine public. Sinon Disney n'a rien à voir avec la licence en dehors de la célèbre série de 1957.
axlenz
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:27 PM
c'est quoi cette gueule
!!! Mais bon en souvenir de Zorro qui passait sur la chaine manga je risque de craquer
altendorf
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:32 PM
Mais.....
shinz0
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:32 PM
masharu
"Zorro, c'est Disney non ?"
Non Zorro c'est Don Diego de la Vega
axlenz
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:37 PM
Kaiketsu Zorro
liberty
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:39 PM
axlenz
il était sympa cette animé !
masharu
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:42 PM
hayatevibritania
Bah je pensais que Disney, va savoir, avait les droits d'exploitation depuis lors. Mais oui, en plus j'ai vu les films notamment, qui ne sont pas de Disney.
axlenz
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:43 PM
liberty
toi je t'aime bien! Quelqu'un qui aime bien Zorro ne peut pas être méchant
shinz0
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:44 PM
axlenz
shigerumawa
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:49 PM
je sais parler espagnol moi: vamos a la playa signor zorro = allons à la plage monsieur renard
shigerumawa
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 05:52 PM
masharu
y'a plein de trucs qui n'appartiennent pas à Disney mais dans le domaine public comme Peter Pan, Alice etc..
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 06:07 PM
J'espère Fernandel jouable
cloudo
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 06:17 PM
Zorro est devenu un assassin car on dirait que les développeurs ont repris du gameplay de ces derniers séquences par séquences
hanackil
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 06:27 PM
shinz0
je fait une demande de ban pour spoilers
shinz0
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 06:30 PM
hanackil
famimax
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 06:49 PM
masharu
Heu non Disney c'est pas Zorro. David Crockett, l'Ile au Trésor, Robin des bois, Alice au pays des merveilles, etc... non plus
Sinon plus sérieusement la série animé en CG (française et qui a quelques années en plus) d'ou est tiré le jeu, est pas trop mal en plus. Ca casse pas 4 pattes à un canard, mais c'était plaisant a regarder et en plus dans l'esprit de la série Disney
