profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3646
visites since opening : 4966027
nicolasgourry > blog
[Clique TV] Hideo Kojima : la révolution Metal Gear Solid


PS : Je sais, il y a (le ravi de la crèche) Julien Chièze
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/14/2021 at 08:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    depipe posted the 03/14/2021 at 08:14 AM
    Ils auraient pu inviter les membres de la chaîne PADAWAMHD. J'ai rarement vu autant de passionné de MGS.
    gantzeur posted the 03/14/2021 at 09:07 AM
    depipe il s'est embrouillé avec l'animateur XD et de toute façon quand il a demander qui ramener il les avait déjà choisie , ces potes Chieze et l'autre d'un autre site de console ... C'est pour ça que je regarderais pas d'ailleurs
    kevisiano posted the 03/14/2021 at 09:20 AM
    L'un des boss du game
    dalbog posted the 03/14/2021 at 09:58 AM
    MGS1 j'apprenais les dialogues FR par cœur à haute voix quand j'étais gosse.

    MGS4 Le jeu qui m'a fait mûrir intellectuellement pendant mon adolescence.

    La boucle est bouclée
    cobrasnake posted the 03/14/2021 at 10:52 AM
    gantzeur serieux?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo