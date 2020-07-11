profile
PS5 vs PS4 Pro: Les temps de chargements de plusieurs jeux
IGN balance une video de comparaison entre les versions PS4 Pro et PS5 de plusieurs jeux dont Miles Morales

    gemini, minbox
    posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:34 PM
    Ça fait une bonne semaine que les vidéos ne s’affichent plus sur mon IPhone, c’est normal ?
    guiguif posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:35 PM
    edgar j'utilise encore l'ancienne methode par habitude, la ça devrait aller
    kinectical posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:36 PM
    edgar pareil pour moi et je demande à chaque fois sur l’article si y’a moyen d’afficher sur iPhone et personne ne me répond j’ai arrêter
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:37 PM
    guiguif C’est-à-dire ?

    Même avec Firefox ça marche pas.
    leonr4 posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:39 PM
    Hormis Miles Morales aucun des autres jeux n'est optimisé PS5.
    guiguif posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:40 PM
    kinectical bah la il s'affiche sur le mien donc bon

    edgar et bien je vois pas comment t'aider ^^'
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:40 PM
    kinectical

    En tout cas ça me rassure, je suis pas le seul.
    madd posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:41 PM
    edgar kinectical Vous n'êtes pas les seuls. Je fais de la pédagogie à chaque article qui m'intéresse.
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:42 PM
    guiguif C’est bon ça marche maintenant, comme t’as fait ?

    Merci en tout cas, c’est cool !
    waax posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:45 PM
    Dommage même si il y a des améliorations ça reste long sur certains jeux. Je ne sais pas ce qui pourrait amélioré ça un patch peut-être? Une mise à jour du firmware de la console?
    shanks posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:53 PM
    edgar kinectical
    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article450289.html
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:55 PM
    Hallucinante la différence avec Spiderman !

    Sinon on sait si Bloodborne tourne mieux sur PS5, genre il bénéficie aussi du mode Boost ?

    shanks Oki-Doki, c’est plus clair maintenant.
    shanks posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:56 PM
    edgar
    Sinon Bloodborne fait partie de la gamme PS Plus Collection donc susceptible d'avoir un boost. Normalement.
    roxloud posted the 11/07/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Rien de vraiment fou en vrai a part spiderman
    edgar posted the 11/07/2020 at 08:00 PM
    shanks J’espère car tout comme Demon’s Soul, celui-là non plus je ne l’ai toujours pas fait, et apparemment le jeu souffre d’un framerate instable, donc le mode Boost serait grandement le bienvenu.
    5120x2880 posted the 11/07/2020 at 08:03 PM
    Injouable sur PS4, putain la lenteur du truc
    kalas28 posted the 11/07/2020 at 08:04 PM
    roxloud quasi 2 fois plus rapide sur des jeux pas prévu pour pas ouf?
