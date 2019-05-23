profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
Premier teaser du nouveau J-RPG original de Gust
Gust vient de devoiler un premier teaser pour son nouveau projet. A première vue il ne s'agira pas d'un Atelier et encore moins d'une suite a Night of Azure ou à Blue Reflection, mais une nouvelle license. Plus d'info le 28 Mai prochain.

    posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:18 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    anakaris posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:22 AM
    Oh, une fillette en personnage central, que c'est original, merci Gust
    hatefield posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:25 AM
    Fake, ça a l'air beau donc pas possible.
    jeanouillz posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:26 AM
    Ca a l'air déjà chiant
    edgar posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:28 AM
    jeanouillz Bien trouvé !
    rbz posted the 05/23/2019 at 11:30 AM
    niééé ..
