Masashi Hamauzu, connu pour son travail sur la bande originale de FFXIII et pour avoir composé les nouvelles pistes de FF7 Remake, reviendra pour participer à la composition de l'OST de FF7 Rebirth !
Il a débuté en tant que choriste dans le premier FF7 et le voilà maintenant en train de composer de la musique pour la série.
Hamauzu a une très bonne expérience des IP de Square Enix, notamment de la série SaGa, de FFX et de FFXIII !
Design
https://www.mobygames.com/person/89979/masashi-hamauzu/credits/
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017, PlayStation 4) Guest Creators: The Interdimensional Rift - Omega
Audio
Wild Hearts (2023, PlayStation 5) Music
Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (2023, Nintendo Switch) Original Music Composers
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (2022, PlayStation 5) Original Music
Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (2020, iPad) Music Composition
Final Fantasy VII: Remake (2020, PlayStation 4) Music (Monomusik Inc.)
The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019, PlayStation 4) Composers
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Composed & arranged by
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Music
The Alliance Alive (2017, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Music
World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Composed & Arranged by
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Arrangers
Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music Directors
The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer
Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Compositions by
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014, Windows) Music
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014, Wii U) Music Arrangement
Final Fantasy XIII (2014, Windows) Music
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Music Arrangement
Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming - Time Goddess' Treasure Pack (2014, Windows) Musical Artists
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013, Xbox 360) Music
Final Fantasy: All The Bravest (2013, Android) Original Music Composers (浜渦 正志)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011, PlayStation 3) Music
Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011, PSP) Main Theme Arrangement
Final Fantasy XIII (2010, Xbox 360) Music
Final Fantasy XIII (2009, PlayStation 3) Music
Sigma Harmonics (2008, Nintendo DS) Composer & Arranger (浜渦 正志)
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006, PlayStation 2) Composer
Musashi: Samurai Legend (2005, PlayStation 2) Composers
Unlimited Saga (2002, PlayStation 2) Composer
Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Music
Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Arrangement
SaGa Frontier 2 (1999, PlayStation) Sound Section Music Composer
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997, PlayStation) Music ♪ (音楽♪) (浜渦 正志)
Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Bass
Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Synthesizer
Tobal No.1 (1996, PlayStation) Composers
Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996, SNES) Music
Thanks
Final Fantasy XV (2016, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007, Wii) Special Thanks
Other
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1999, WonderSwan) Square Staff