Design



Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017, PlayStation 4) Guest Creators: The Interdimensional Rift - Omega



Audio



Wild Hearts (2023, PlayStation 5) Music

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (2023, Nintendo Switch) Original Music Composers

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (2022, PlayStation 5) Original Music

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (2020, iPad) Music Composition

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (2020, PlayStation 4) Music (Monomusik Inc.)

The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019, PlayStation 4) Composers

World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Composed & arranged by

World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018, Nintendo Switch) Music

The Alliance Alive (2017, Nintendo 3DS) Composer

World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Music

World of Final Fantasy (2016, PlayStation 4) Composed & Arranged by

Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music

Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Arrangers

Final Fantasy X | X-2: HD Remaster (2016, Windows) Music Directors

The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer

The Legend of Legacy (2015, Nintendo 3DS) Composer

Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Compositions by

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014, Windows) Music

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014, Wii U) Music Arrangement

Final Fantasy XIII (2014, Windows) Music

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Music Arrangement

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming - Time Goddess' Treasure Pack (2014, Windows) Musical Artists

Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013, Xbox 360) Music

Final Fantasy: All The Bravest (2013, Android) Original Music Composers (浜渦 正志)

Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012, Nintendo 3DS) Original Music Composers

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2011, PlayStation 3) Music

Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011, PSP) Main Theme Arrangement

Final Fantasy XIII (2010, Xbox 360) Music

Final Fantasy XIII (2009, PlayStation 3) Music

Sigma Harmonics (2008, Nintendo DS) Composer & Arranger (浜渦 正志)

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006, PlayStation 2) Composer

Musashi: Samurai Legend (2005, PlayStation 2) Composers

Unlimited Saga (2002, PlayStation 2) Composer

Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Music

Final Fantasy X (2001, PlayStation 2) Arrangement

SaGa Frontier 2 (1999, PlayStation) Sound Section Music Composer

Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997, PlayStation) Music ♪ (音楽♪) (浜渦 正志)

Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Bass

Final Fantasy VII (1997, PlayStation) Synthesizer

Tobal No.1 (1996, PlayStation) Composers

Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996, SNES) Music



Thanks



Final Fantasy XV (2016, PlayStation 4) Special Thanks

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007, Wii) Special Thanks



Other



Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1999, WonderSwan) Square Staff

Masashi Hamauzu, connu pour son travail sur la bande originale de FFXIII et pour avoir composé les nouvelles pistes de FF7 Remake, reviendra pour participer à la composition de l'OST de FF7 Rebirth !Il a débuté en tant que choriste dans le premier FF7 et le voilà maintenant en train de composer de la musique pour la série.Hamauzu a une très bonne expérience des IP de Square Enix, notamment de la série SaGa, de FFX et de FFXIII !