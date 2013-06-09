SONY Waypoint
Final Fantasy XVI
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
SONY Waypoint
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/26/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1979
visites since opening : 6290380
subscribers : 221
bloggers : 4
Les rendus cinématiques des personnages de FFXVI
Playstation 5
Ils sont apparu dans des magasins japonais :





Clive




Jill




Benedikta




Cid




Hugo




Dion




Barnabas
https://twitter.com/5f19_m
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy xvi
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    korou, kisukesan, torotoro59
    posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:26 AM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    guiguif posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:30 AM
    On sait au moins si il y aura des CG dans le jeu ?
    Car j'ai l'impression qu'on a vu que des cinematiques avec le moteur du jeu
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:32 AM
    guiguif oui ça été confirmé par Yoshida.
    D'ailleurs c'est Takeshi Nozue qui a commencé sur FF9 jusqu'au 15 qui en est le directeur

    https://www.mobygames.com/person/50346/takeshi-nozue/
    guiguif posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:37 AM
    jenicris Nice, j'espere qu'il y en aura un certains nombres car c'est un truc qui manquait vraiment a FF15 (devait yen avoir 2 ou 3)
    jenicris posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:37 AM
    guiguif j'ai corrigé
    korou posted the 05/26/2023 at 12:18 PM
    C’est magnifique !
    Par contre , je pense pas me tromper en disant qu’on a vu toutes les invocations. Et si c’est le cas c’est vraiment dommage.
