SONY Waypoint
name :
Final Fantasy XVI
Playstation 5
Playstation 5
Square Enix
Square Enix
Square Enix
Square Enix
action-RPG
action-RPG
PC
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
cinéma/série
Les rendus cinématiques des personnages de FFXVI
Playstation 5
Ils sont apparu dans des magasins japonais :
Clive
Jill
Benedikta
Cid
Hugo
Dion
Barnabas
https://twitter.com/5f19_m
square enix
ps5
final fantasy xvi
posted the 05/26/2023 at 11:26 AM by jenicris
jenicris
comments (5)
5
)
guiguif
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 11:30 AM
On sait au moins si il y aura des CG dans le jeu ?
Car j'ai l'impression qu'on a vu que des cinematiques avec le moteur du jeu
jenicris
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 11:32 AM
guiguif
oui ça été confirmé par Yoshida.
D'ailleurs c'est Takeshi Nozue qui a commencé sur FF9 jusqu'au 15 qui en est le directeur
https://www.mobygames.com/person/50346/takeshi-nozue/
guiguif
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 11:37 AM
jenicris
Nice, j'espere qu'il y en aura un certains nombres car c'est un truc qui manquait vraiment a FF15 (devait yen avoir 2 ou 3)
jenicris
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 11:37 AM
guiguif
j'ai corrigé
korou
posted
the 05/26/2023 at 12:18 PM
C’est magnifique !
Par contre , je pense pas me tromper en disant qu’on a vu toutes les invocations. Et si c’est le cas c’est vraiment dommage.
