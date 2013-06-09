SONY Waypoint
profile
Final Fantasy XVI
21
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
SONY Waypoint
182
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 11/30/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1903
visites since opening : 5865186
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
channel
all
Final Fantasy XVI a été classifié au Brésil
Playstation 5


Final Fantasy XVI a été classifié au Brésil :



Annonce de la date de sortie et nouveau trailer prévue pour la fin de l'année 2022 :

https://gematsu.com/2022/11/final-fantasy-xvi-development-about-95-percent-complete-release-date-to-be-announced-by-end-of-2022

Et l'ouverture des pré-commandes serait prévue pour le 7 ou le 8 décembre :

https://insider-gaming.com/final-fantasy-xvi-pre-orders/
Twitter Gematsu - https://twitter.com/gematsu/status/1597820963298549760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1597820963298549760%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : square enix ps5 final fantasy xvi
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    cladstrife59
    posted the 11/30/2022 at 09:48 AM by jenicris
    comments (1)
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/30/2022 at 09:57 AM
    Mon most wanted de l'année prochaine
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo