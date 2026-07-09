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1000xRESIST aussi sur NS2 ?



OpenCritic 89% Gamekult 8/10

D'après l'ESRB
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/41352/1000xresist/
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    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan, aeris201
    posted the 07/09/2026 at 04:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/09/2026 at 04:06 PM
    kisukesan ça pourrait t'intéresser, il me semble.
    kisukesan posted the 07/09/2026 at 04:15 PM
    nicolasgourry ahaha, carrément ! Merci !
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