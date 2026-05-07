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007 First Light
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name : 007 First Light
platform : Switch 2
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
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[Prêt Ps5] En attendant sa sortie sur Switch 2


Un ami m'a prêté le jeu 007 : First Light. Voici des images prises sur ma Ps4 :













En attendant une date sur Switch 2.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201
    posted the 07/05/2026 at 12:48 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    derno posted the 07/05/2026 at 01:08 PM
    Un prêt? quel est se concept étrange? je ne le comprend pas.

    blague a part, j'espère que le portage switch 2 sera dans le haut du panier des portages...et je continue d'espérer une version cartouche pleine^^"
    mooplol posted the 07/05/2026 at 01:22 PM
    Il me fesait envie mais faux physique, quand il sera à moins de 20e peut être
    xynot posted the 07/05/2026 at 01:31 PM
    Prochaine gen c'est fini de prêter les jeux
    ducknsexe posted the 07/05/2026 at 02:46 PM
    Tu est pas prêt pour la prochaine génération, Finito.
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