Rhythm Paradise Groove



Date : 2 Juillet I Switch

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced



Date : 9 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX

Palworld



Date : 10 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/XOne



Digimon Story Time Stranger



Date de sortie : 10 Juillet I Switch/NS2

D-topia



Date : 14 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

The Mound : Omen of Cthulhu



Date : 15 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX

Moss : The Forgotten Relic



Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2



Denshattack!



Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2



Heave Ho 2



Date : 16 Juillet I PC/Switch/NS2



The Mermaid Mask



Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2

Dive or Die



Date : 21 Juillet I PC

Lifted



Date : 22 Juillet I PC

Splatoon Raiders



Date : 23 Juillet I NS2



Disgaea Mayhem



Date : 23 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2



Gurei



Date : 23 Juillet I PC/PS5/NS2

Halo : Campaign Evolved



Date : 28 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX

Mistfall Hunter



Date : 29 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX

Janvier nous avons eu :

The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn

Février nous avons eu :

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem

Mars nous avons eu :

Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert

Avril nous avons eu :

Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros

Mai nous avons eu :

Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower

Juin nous avons eu :

The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox