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Juillet 2026, de quoi passer un bon été

Rhythm Paradise Groove

Date : 2 Juillet I Switch


Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Date : 9 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Palworld

Date : 10 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/XOne

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Date de sortie : 10 Juillet I Switch/NS2


D-topia

Date : 14 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2


The Mound : Omen of Cthulhu

Date : 15 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Moss : The Forgotten Relic

Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

Denshattack!

Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Heave Ho 2

Date : 16 Juillet I PC/Switch/NS2

The Mermaid Mask

Date : 16 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2


Dive or Die

Date : 21 Juillet I PC


Lifted

Date : 22 Juillet I PC


Splatoon Raiders

Date : 23 Juillet I NS2

Disgaea Mayhem

Date : 23 Juillet I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2

Gurei

Date : 23 Juillet I PC/PS5/NS2


Halo : Campaign Evolved

Date : 28 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Mistfall Hunter

Date : 29 Juillet I PC/PS5/XSX


Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn
Février nous avons eu :
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem
Mars nous avons eu :
Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert
Avril nous avons eu  :
Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros
Mai nous avons eu  :
Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower
Juin nous avons eu :
The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox
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    solarr
    posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    adamjensen posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:11 PM
    Rien pour moi en Juillet à part Tormentum 2 et peut-être Denshattack.
    ouken posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:14 PM
    A par halo mouai...
    burningcrimson posted the 06/30/2026 at 10:26 PM
    Digimon Time Stranger et peut-être Disgaea Mayhem si une upgrade switch 2 est prévue.
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