« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn
Février nous avons eu :
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem
Mars nous avons eu :
Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert
Avril nous avons eu :
Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros
Mai nous avons eu :
Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower
Juin nous avons eu :
The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox