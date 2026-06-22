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[NS2] Merci PMStudios encore une fois : Screenbound / NonGKC
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Il n'y a plus qu'à espérer que le jeu soit aussi bon que la présentation le laisse présager au niveau du Gameplay.

Prochain, plus que probable du coup en boite non GKC :
HOA2
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    momotaros
    posted the 06/22/2026 at 06:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    narustorm posted the 06/22/2026 at 06:37 PM
    Sa donne envie !
    richterbelmont posted the 06/22/2026 at 07:29 PM
    merci pour quoi ?
    altendorf posted the 06/22/2026 at 08:03 PM
    Bon
    momotaros posted the 06/22/2026 at 08:48 PM
    richterbelmont Parceque c'est pas un GKC, oui on en est là, ça me fait rire tant c'est grave mais c'est très bien que les jeux sortent en physique
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