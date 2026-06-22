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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
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[NS2] Merci PMStudios encore une fois : Screenbound / NonGKC
Après
voici
Il n'y a plus qu'à espérer que le jeu soit aussi bon que la présentation le laisse présager au niveau du Gameplay.
Prochain, plus que probable du coup en boite non GKC :
HOA2
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Who likes this ?
momotaros
posted the 06/22/2026 at 06:25 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
narustorm
posted
the 06/22/2026 at 06:37 PM
Sa donne envie !
richterbelmont
posted
the 06/22/2026 at 07:29 PM
merci pour quoi ?
altendorf
posted
the 06/22/2026 at 08:03 PM
Bon
momotaros
posted
the 06/22/2026 at 08:48 PM
richterbelmont
Parceque c'est pas un GKC, oui on en est là, ça me fait rire tant c'est grave mais c'est très bien que les jeux sortent en physique
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