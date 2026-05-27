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Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
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name : Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X Switch -
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link49
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[Dragon Quest] Images du XII et le prix pour le XIS sur Switch 2


On commence par les images de Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams :











Et des images de DRAGON QUEST XI S : Les Combattants de la destinée - Édition ultime :









Cette version Switch 2 sortira le 24 septembre au prix de 39,99 €.

Sources : https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-Nintendo-Switch-2/DRAGON-QUEST-XI-S-Les-Combattants-de-la-destinee-Edition-ultime-3108411.html#Galerie_m_dia/ et https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/05/dragon-quest-xii-gets-a-new-title-following-complete-development-reset/
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    aeris201
    posted the 05/27/2026 at 05:36 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    gat posted the 05/27/2026 at 05:41 PM
    Etre N-Sexe. C’est quand même un sacré délire.
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 05:48 PM
    gat il est peut-être malade. C'est pas bien de se moquer des invalides
    cyr posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:05 PM
    gat pas plus que être pro s, m etc...gat pas plus que être pro s, m etc...
    rupinsansei3 posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:09 PM
    cyr gat celui-là aussi doit être invalide a ce répéter deux fois

    Cyr 2 fois faut l'appeler maintenant
    david20 posted the 05/27/2026 at 06:23 PM
    Même pas d'update pour ceux qui ont déjà la version Switch 1 :/
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