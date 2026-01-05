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[NS2] Brigandine : Abyss / Une alternative pour Non GKC


Si le jeu vous intéresse il existe une alternative non GKC


(Boite Occidentale GKC) / (Boite "Asia" Non GKC - Multi Langues)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW2O8xh3pZQ
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    kisukesan
    posted the 05/01/2026 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    burningcrimson posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:07 AM
    Nicolasgourry Il y a une erreur dans ta news. La version japonaise du jeu est bien une GKC et est listée comme telle sur playasia. C'est la version Asia qui sera sur cartouche https://www.play-asia.com/fr/brigandine-abyss-multi-language/13/70jmj9
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:20 AM
    burningcrimson j'ai modifié
    burningcrimson posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:21 AM
    nicolasgourry De rien
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/01/2026 at 10:26 AM
    burningcrimson donc il y aurait pas d’alternative ?
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