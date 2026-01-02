1. [PS5] Code Vein 2 – 14,452 / NEW
2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 12,445 / 2,805,146
3. [NS2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 9,941 / 52,918
4. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9,042 / 8,362,221
5. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 6,744 / 1,601,782
6. [NS2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 6,203 / 262,314
7. [NS2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 5,875 / 1,078,445
8. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders – 5,324 / 491,424
9. [NS2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – 5,289 / 28,717
10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2 – 5,243 / 313,300
Switch 2 – 69,586
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,803
Switch OLED – 4,526
Switch Lite – 4,462
PS5 – 3,575
Switch – 1,690
PS5 Pro – 1,571
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 389
Xbox Series S – 119
Xbox Series X – 17
PS4 – 13
10 949 PS5 / 10 678 Switch / 525 XSXIS
Total Switch 2 : 4 307 086 / Switch : 36 517 930
Semaine prochaine : Dragon Quest VII Reimagined et Nioh 3
