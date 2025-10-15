Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Legendes Pokemon : ZA
1
Likers
name : Legendes Pokemon : ZA
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
472
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18579
visites since opening : 31260069
link49 > blog
[Achat] Switch 2 : Attrapez-les tous!!!
J'ai reçu ce matin le dernier Pokemon :



Voici les jeux que je possède sur cette console :



Mon douzième jeu déjà.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ducknsexe, victornewman
    posted the 10/15/2025 at 03:33 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    hein posted the 10/15/2025 at 03:37 PM
    Encore un jeu que tu ne finiras pas, probablement.
    fuji posted the 10/15/2025 at 03:58 PM
    Hein Ou est le probleme ?
    yogfei posted the 10/15/2025 at 04:06 PM
    hein Si ca se trouve il a gagné au loto ou il est millionnaire et il a tout le temps de monde pour finir tous ses jeux je ne vois pas pourquoi il faut juger les gens, chacun fait ce qu'il veut !
    Imagine ta réponse, si c'est qqn de gravement handicapé qui est bloqué chez lui et n'a que le jeu vidéo comme hobbie...
    victornewman posted the 10/15/2025 at 04:12 PM
    hein sur la centaine de jeu que j'achète par an je n'en termine que 2 au grand max et ça me conviens
    ducknsexe posted the 10/15/2025 at 04:15 PM
    Moi j attrape Metroid prime 4
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo