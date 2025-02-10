1. [PS5] Silent Hill f – 57,475 / NEW

2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 35,027 / 1,801,323

3. [PS5] EA Sports FC 26 – 11,327 / NEW

4. [NSW] Atelier Resleriana – 10,425 / NEW

5. [NSW] 9 R.I.P. Sequel – 10,037 / NEW

6. [PS5] Atelier Resleriana – 9,802 / NEW

7. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 9,055 / 327,496

8. [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 – 6,529 / NEW

9. [NSW] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 5,571 / NEW

10. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,061 / 4,012,680



Switch 2 – 44,150

Switch OLED – 14,187

PS5 – 11,597

Switch Lite – 6,369

PS5 Digital Edition – 3,228

Switch – 2,554

PS5 Pro – 2,086

Xbox Series X – 253

Xbox Series S – 98

Xbox Series X – 90

PS4 – 21



44 150 NS2 / 23 110 Switch / 16 911 PS5 / 441 XSXIS



Semaine prochaine : Ghost of Yotei (PS5) / Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Switch/NS2) / Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PS5/XSX)