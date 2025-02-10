profile
Famitsu sales (9/22/25 – 9/28/25) / Silent Hill f est 1er
1. [PS5] Silent Hill f – 57,475 / NEW
2. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 35,027 / 1,801,323
3. [PS5] EA Sports FC 26 – 11,327 / NEW
4. [NSW] Atelier Resleriana – 10,425 / NEW
5. [NSW] 9 R.I.P. Sequel – 10,037 / NEW
6. [PS5] Atelier Resleriana – 9,802 / NEW
7. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 9,055 / 327,496
8. [NSW] EA Sports FC 26 – 6,529 / NEW
9. [NSW] Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 5,571 / NEW
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,061 / 4,012,680

Switch 2 – 44,150
Switch OLED – 14,187
PS5 – 11,597
Switch Lite – 6,369
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,228
Switch – 2,554
PS5 Pro – 2,086
Xbox Series X – 253
Xbox Series S – 98
Xbox Series X – 90
PS4 – 21

44 150 NS2 / 23 110 Switch / 16 911 PS5 / 441 XSXIS

Semaine prochaine : Ghost of Yotei (PS5) / Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Switch/NS2) / Digimon Story: Time Stranger (PS5/XSX)
    posted the 10/02/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    playshtayshen posted the 10/02/2025 at 01:09 PM
    La switch 2 va pas arriver a battre la ps2 finalement au japon
    guiguif posted the 10/02/2025 at 01:39 PM
