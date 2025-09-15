1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 33,861 / 1,766,296
2. [PS5] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 21,511 / NEW
3. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 21,453 / NEW
4. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 11,300 / 318,441
5. [NSW] Castlevania Dominus Collection – 9,503 / NEW
6. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – 7,170 / 123,697
7. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – 6,059 / 74,697
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,762 / 4,007,619
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,203 / 6,445,312
10. [NSW] The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy – 5,077 / NEW
Switch 2 – 40,711
Switch OLED – 9,034
Switch Lite – 5,412
PS5 – 4,307
Switch – 2,166
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,141
PS5 Pro – 1,936
Xbox Series X – 250
Xbox Series S Digital Edition – 103
Xbox Series S – 42
PS4 – 18
