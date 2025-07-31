profile
Autres annonces du Nintendo Direct : Partners









Bonus : Mise à jour gratuite pour la version NS2
    posted the 07/31/2025 at 01:46 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    kidicarus posted the 07/31/2025 at 01:52 PM
    Le premier est le clou du cercueil de Sony au Japon.
    zekk posted the 07/31/2025 at 01:54 PM
    kidicarus ?
    kidicarus posted the 07/31/2025 at 02:01 PM
    zekk tu ne te souviens pas du succès du premier sur switch et a rempli les caisses de Konami qui permet sûrement à faire ce qu'on voit aujourd'hui sur nos consoles.

    De toute façon Sony n'existe plus au Japon et y a de forte chance que la switch 2 rattrape le score de la ps5 d'ici Noël.
    masharu posted the 07/31/2025 at 02:03 PM
    Pas vu que ça avait été posté.

    nicolasgourry Il y a aussi un trailer pour DQI+II : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY42dXxFkGE
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/31/2025 at 02:04 PM
    masharu merci
    drybowser posted the 07/31/2025 at 02:26 PM
    Merci pour le récap
    tripy73 posted the 07/31/2025 at 03:15 PM
    Merci pour le partage, je me demandais justement si le ND japonais avait eu des annonces en plus
    ippoyabukiki posted the 07/31/2025 at 03:22 PM
    Gros coup de coeur pour le jeu NIS. J'espere au moins une trad anglaise
