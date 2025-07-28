profile
Scoot Pilgrim EX: Video de gameplay
Alpha gameplay footage pour ce nouvel BTA dans l'univers de Scott Pilgrim developpé par Tribute Games qui ne chaume pas.

    posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    negan posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:21 PM
    Le 1 été cool , je vais partir sur du DayOne
    forte posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:53 PM
    J'ai préco la version boite chez Limited Run, j'avais bien aimé le premier, jusqu'à le retourner. Curieux de voir la suite !
    guiguif posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:57 PM
    forte Vu que c'est un jeu Tribute Games et que depuis les Tortues Ninjas ils ont le mojo, ya des chances que ça sorte ici, surtout que "This release is not a part of the Limited Run Games Collection and is not a numbered release. Missing out on this release will not compromise a complete Limited Run set."
    forte posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:58 PM
    guiguif C'est pas le soucis, j'ai acheté le premier chez LRG, donc je voulais le second en LRG aussi !
    guiguif posted the 07/28/2025 at 08:59 PM
    forte ah
    losz posted the 07/28/2025 at 09:01 PM
    Le premier juste pour l'ost je l'adore, je savais même pas qu'ils allaient faire un 2.
    akinen posted the 07/28/2025 at 10:05 PM
    Le héros dépossédé de sa série. Quelle indignité quand on a lu les comics. Il méritait une série grandiose. Merci netflix
    guiguif posted the 07/28/2025 at 10:31 PM
    akinen Tellement dégouté même si la fin remonte un peu le niveau
    akinen posted the 07/29/2025 at 05:39 AM
    guiguif sérieux ? J’ai arrêté après 3 épisodes. Je vais peut être essayer de finir alors
