Katana Zero: Un trailer pour le DLC
4 ans aprés la sortie du jeu original, le DLC de Katana Zero pointe le bout de son nez avec un trailer, mais toujours aucune date. Rappelons qu'il sera gratuit.

    killia
    posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:34 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    iglooo posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:38 PM
    "Still free"
    Infaisable sur Switch 2 donc !!
    tokito posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:39 PM
    Une petite

    Je le recommande très vivement, en plus, il y a une super OST & une bonne trad fr
    nuage posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:42 PM
    J'avais beaucoup aimé à l'époque, c'est cool que le DLC soit gratuit.
    solarr posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:45 PM
    Déjà, le son est bon et accompagne bien l'action. On dirait Replaced.
    killia posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:48 PM
    Enfin j'avais perdu espoir
    mrvince posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:49 PM
    C'est une suite quoi ^^ après tant d'années. Pourquoi pas j'avais bien aimé l'original.
    akinen posted the 04/10/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Pkoi pas faire un 2? J'attends un 2 à fond
    soulfull posted the 04/10/2025 at 06:31 PM
    Tellement de jeux à faire que j'avais oublié qu'il dormait dans mon backlog.
