name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 1107
visites since opening : 1715123
[Switch] Le coup de gueule de Totoss
Merci à ce mec d'exister



Certains "youtubeurs" en prennent pour leur grade dans la suite !

    posted the 04/08/2025 at 10:52 PM by obi69
    aeris90 posted the 04/08/2025 at 10:57 PM
    Toujours les memes pute a buzz / attention whore qui gueulent pour faire des vues.

    Il avait fait 3 ou 4 videos pour gueuler sur le prix de la PS5 Pro, il a vu que ca avait pas trop mal marché (a son echelle) il fait la meme chose avec la Switch 2
    obi69 posted the 04/08/2025 at 10:59 PM
    aeris90 et sinon, au lieu de dire de la merde, t'as écouté ce qu'il dit?
    aeris90 posted the 04/08/2025 at 11:02 PM
    obi69 J'ai écouté ce qu'il a dit sur la PS5 Pro ca m'a suffit. Hors de question que je redonne une seule vue de plus a ce demeuré.
    altendorf posted the 04/08/2025 at 11:03 PM
    Il existe encore lui
