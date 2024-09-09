profile
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven: Video preview
Petite preview en anglais par Noisypixel du prochain "succès" de Square-Enix qui montre de nouveaux extraits de gameplay.

    posted the 09/09/2024 at 06:46 PM by guiguif
    shanks posted the 09/09/2024 at 07:55 PM
    Parfois, je me dis que le producteur doit avoir des dossiers sombres sur le nouveau PDG pour qu'il continue de faire perdurer cette franchise à flops (c'est cruel mais à un moment...).
    teel posted the 09/09/2024 at 08:06 PM
    shanks pour le coup encore heureux qu'ils continuent a pousser saga malgré les faibles ventes ( Ca reste une licence culte du jrpg )
    Plus qu'a espérer qu'ils fassent de même avec mana

    Surtout que Vision of mana a un potentiel de fou
    si pour le suivant ils ne font pas l'autruche , prennent en compte les critiques négatifs pour corriger les défauts qu'on lui reproche sa peut aisément taper le 86 meta
    shanks posted the 09/09/2024 at 08:11 PM
    teel
    Faudrait une équipe pour le prochain Mana...
    teel posted the 09/09/2024 at 08:18 PM
    shanks bah faudrait que square recommence a dev les mana en interne
    tout en s'inspirant de vision ( tout en bossant pour améliorer ce qui ne va pas )
    Si ils sont pas trop cons , ils du voir le potentiel du truc et que il y a vraiment un truc a faire ...
    Je croise les doigts pour ca
