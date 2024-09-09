accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven: Video preview
Petite preview en anglais par Noisypixel du prochain "succès" de Square-Enix qui montre de nouveaux extraits de gameplay.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kabuki
posted the 09/09/2024 at 06:46 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
4
)
shanks
posted
the 09/09/2024 at 07:55 PM
Parfois, je me dis que le producteur doit avoir des dossiers sombres sur le nouveau PDG pour qu'il continue de faire perdurer cette franchise à flops (c'est cruel mais à un moment...).
teel
posted
the 09/09/2024 at 08:06 PM
shanks
pour le coup encore heureux qu'ils continuent a pousser saga malgré les faibles ventes ( Ca reste une licence culte du jrpg )
Plus qu'a espérer qu'ils fassent de même avec mana
Surtout que Vision of mana a un potentiel de fou
si pour le suivant ils ne font pas l'autruche , prennent en compte les critiques négatifs pour corriger les défauts qu'on lui reproche sa peut aisément taper le 86 meta
shanks
posted
the 09/09/2024 at 08:11 PM
teel
Faudrait une équipe pour le prochain Mana...
teel
posted
the 09/09/2024 at 08:18 PM
shanks
bah faudrait que square recommence a dev les mana en interne
tout en s'inspirant de vision ( tout en bossant pour améliorer ce qui ne va pas )
Si ils sont pas trop cons , ils du voir le potentiel du truc et que il y a vraiment un truc a faire ...
Je croise les doigts pour ca
