[Résultat] Top 3 / Meilleurs jeux "sous-estimé" / Gamekyo


Top 3 Gamekyo des Sous-estimé.

Top 3 en fonction des points.

3 ) Quantum Break / 4 Points

Freedom Fighters / 4 Points

Pandora's Tower / 4 Points

Lost odyssey / 4 Points


2 ) Asura's Wrath / 5 Points

The Order : 1886 / 5 Points

Spec Ops : The Line / 5 Points


1) Vanquish / 6 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux sous-estimé avec 3 Points :
Alpha Protocol / Prey -2017-


Merci aux 52 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux sous-estimé
    posted the 08/31/2024 at 07:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 08/31/2024 at 07:33 PM
    Il y a des surprises !
    adelfhitlor posted the 08/31/2024 at 07:33 PM
    Hé bé. M'attendais pas à ce qu'Asura's Wrath fasse un aussi bon score, agréablement surpris. Et c'est cool d'y voir The Order aussi.
