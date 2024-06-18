profile
[Mistwalker] Fantasian sortira sur consoles par Square-Enix
Sous-titré Neo Dimension, Fantasian de Mistwalker sortira sur toutes les consoles cet hiver et sera bien edité par SE.





    posted the 06/18/2024 at 02:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    ippoyabuki posted the 06/18/2024 at 02:12 PM
    et vraiment pas de quoi s'exciter vu la piètre qualité du titre
    hyoga57 posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:01 PM
    ippoyabuki Oui on a compris, pas besoin de le répéter sur plusieurs articles.
    deathegg posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:05 PM
    ippoyabuki Oui, papy on sait, tu radote papy.
    natedrake posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:13 PM
    hyoga57 deathegg Vous m'avez tué.
    sonilka posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:17 PM
    C'est quand meme sacrément ironique la vie parfois. Sagakuchi édité par SE
    brook1 posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:31 PM
    sonilka Il n'y a rien de surprenant ça fait longtemps qu'il sait réconcilier avec square Enix part contre il en veut toujours Sony qu'il estime responsable de son licenciement de square a l'époque
    ippoyabuki posted the 06/18/2024 at 03:47 PM
    natedrake ah oui on s'est trop marré ! Il faudrait qu'ils ouvrent un comedy club ! Si c'est ça qui suffit pour te "tuer" mon pauvre ...
    nyght posted the 06/18/2024 at 04:13 PM
    et pc
    natedrake posted the 06/18/2024 at 04:41 PM
    ippoyabuki Ils ont raison, tu répètes toujours les mêmes conneries sur TOUS les articles, va rager ailleurs.
