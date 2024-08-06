profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6172
visites since opening : 10341813
guiguif > blog
all
Nikoderiko: Crash Bandicoot X Donkey Kong
Premier trailer pour Nikoderiko qui vous fera sans doute penser a certaines choses... mais bon de Wish.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:25 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    shanks posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:27 PM
    En vrai c'est sympa dans le genre mais bordel, 0 idée dans le style esthétique quoi...
    ziggourat posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:45 PM
    Ce qu'il y a d'intéressant surtout c'est sur le jeu sort surtout sur PS, Xbox et... Nintendo ?

    C'est bien la première fois depuis longtemps qu'on ne voit pas le logo de la Switch, mais un simple Nintendo, se pourrait-il que le jeu sorte sur plusieurs machines de la firme ?
    negan posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:50 PM
    shanks On dirait du Microid la dessus .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo