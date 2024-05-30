1. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 115,649 / NEW

2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,056 / 5,848,388

3. [NSW] Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 – 5,711 / NEW

4. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,122 / 3,575,312

5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,075 / 7,777,029

6. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 4,323 / 95,422

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,189 / 3,530,779

8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,875 / 5,513,822

9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,752 / 1,859,718

10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 3,733 / 4,304,838



Switch OLED – 36,944

PS5 – 17,476

Switch Lite – 7,546

PS5 Digital Edition – 5,892

Switch – 3,542

Xbox Series X – 1,769

Xbox Series S – 330

PS4 – 131



48 032 Switch / 23 368 PS5 / 2 129 XSXIS