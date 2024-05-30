1. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 115,649 / NEW
2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,056 / 5,848,388
3. [NSW] Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 – 5,711 / NEW
4. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,122 / 3,575,312
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,075 / 7,777,029
6. [PS5] Stellar Blade – 4,323 / 95,422
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,189 / 3,530,779
8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,875 / 5,513,822
9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,752 / 1,859,718
10. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 3,733 / 4,304,838
Switch OLED – 36,944
PS5 – 17,476
Switch Lite – 7,546
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,892
Switch – 3,542
Xbox Series X – 1,769
Xbox Series S – 330
PS4 – 131
48 032 Switch / 23 368 PS5 / 2 129 XSXIS
